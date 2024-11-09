Connect with us
100424-Gastons-Generic-01

Football

WATCH: Rebels linebackers TJ Dottery, Chris Paul after downing ’Dogs

Press conference with Ole Miss Rebels linebackers TJ Dottery and Chris Paul after 28-10 win over Georgia at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Published

7 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Complete press conference with Ole Miss Rebels linebackers TJ Dottery and Chris Paul after 28-10 win over Georgia at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Satuday night.

Related Topics:

Sports columnist, writer, former radio host and television host who has been expressing an opinion on sports in the media for over four decades. He has been at numerous media stops in Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas covering the NFL, SEC and national college sports.

Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs Georgia2:30 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC