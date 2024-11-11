Ole Miss gets credit in SEC Shorts video for Georgia’s difficult bedtime

OXFORD, Miss. — The fun for Ole Miss fans after a 28-10 beatdown of Georgia continued with the popular SEC Shorts video this week. That shouldn’t be too surprising as most of the fun was at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Last weekend’s games were tales of very different bedtimes for the top teams in the SEC. After a huge upset in Oxford and a shocker in Baton Rogue, SEC parents struggle to put their kids back to bed after the excitement and — loudness — of watching those games.

The Rebels have an off week this week before wrapping up the regular season with a road game against Florida before the Egg Bowl with the team down South in Oxford.

Ole Miss will be watching games this week as they are still very much in the picture for the SEC Championship Game, especially with Alabama and Texas the two teams at the top. At least that’s right now. The way things have gone this year that’s subject to change each week, it seems.

After the league title game, the Rebels are also in the picture for the College Football Playoff, ranked No. 10 in the country. We’ll see where the rankings from the playoff committee place Ole Miss, but they should jup considerably from the No. 16 spot and could find themselves in the picture.