Connect with us

Football

Ole Miss wide receiver Watkins previewing game with Gators

Rebels’ Jordan Watkins met with media Monday afternoon and talked about injured wideout Tre Harris teturning, even in limited capacity

Published

2 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss Rebels’ wide receiver Jordan Watkins met with the media Monday afternoon and talked about injured wideout Tre Harris teturning, even in limited capacity.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC