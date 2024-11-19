Football
Rebels’ TJ Dottery previews Florida matchup after bye week
Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery’s complete press conference looking ahead to game with Florida, hoping to keep playoff hopes alive
OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery’s complete press conference Tuesday looking ahead to game with Florida on Saturday, With just two games left on schedule, Rebels fully aware they have to keep winning to reach the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in Gainesville on ABC.
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC