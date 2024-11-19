Connect with us
100424-Gastons-Generic-01

Football

Rebels’ TJ Dottery previews Florida matchup after bye week

Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery’s complete press conference looking ahead to game with Florida, hoping to keep playoff hopes alive

Published

4 hours ago

on

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery’s complete press conference Tuesday looking ahead to game with Florida on Saturday, With just two games left on schedule, Rebels fully aware they have to keep winning to reach the College Football Playoff. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. in Gainesville on ABC.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

2024 Ole Miss Football

Sat, Aug 31vs Furman W, 76-0
Sat, Sep 7vs Middle TennesseeW, 52-3
Sat, Sep 14@ Wake ForestW, 40-6
Sat, Sep 21vs Georgia SouthernW, 52-13
Sat, Sep 28vs KentuckyL, 20-17
Sat, Oct 5@ South CarolinaW, 27-3
Sat, Oct 12vs LSUL, 29-26 (2 OT)
Sat, Oct 26vs OklahomaW, 26-14
Sat, Nov 2@ ArkansasW, 63-35
Sat, Nov 16vs GeorgiaW, 28-10
Sat, Nov 23@ Florida11:00 AM
ABC or ESPN
Sat, Nov 30vs Mississippi State2:30 PM
ESPN or ABC