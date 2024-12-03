Ole Miss baseball signs Top 10 Class: Rebel Roundup

Ole Miss baseball’s 2025 signing class was ranked No. 9 in Baseball America’s class rankings announced earlier this month.

The Rebels’ class includes Noah Allen, Bryden Bull, Evan Farrow, Grayson Gibson, Cannon Goldin, Blake Ilitch, Coy James, Leo Odom, Kelven Perera, and Luke Romine.

Happy National Signing Day! Thousands of recruits will put pen to paper and make commitments to their respective schools official, providing plenty of excitement—and sometimes relief—for the coaching staffs and fan bases for their future programs.https://t.co/qv84I2yAWX pic.twitter.com/ApeBAjagPU — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 13, 2024

Here’s what Baseball America’s Peter Flaherty had to say about the Rebels’ class that was one of seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 10:

“After putting together the fourth-ranked 2024 recruiting class, there appears to be more high-quality talent on its way to Oxford. Coy James leads the way, and the 6-foot shortstop is armed with an advanced offensive acumen. He’s an aggressive hitter who generates consistent hard contact and flashes pull-side power that shows up in-game. James has good hand-eye coordination, and his ability to adjust allows him to get his barrel on the ball even when he doesn’t get his best swing off.”

“Righthander Blake Ilitch has a strong 6-foot-4 frame, and has an intriguing four-pitch mix that includes a fastball that has been up to 94 mph, two distinct breaking balls in an upper-70s curveball and a low-80s slider and a budding split-change…Bryden Bull has an imposing 6-foot-5 frame with room to add more strength, and he generates serious power from his smooth lefthanded stroke. The main aspect of Bull’s game to monitor going forward is how his hit tool progresses. Outfielder Cannon Goldin is a twitchy athlete with present strength and plus speed, and he frequently puts together quality at-bats.”

Yesterday’s Ole Miss results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss schedule

Men’s Basketball: Ole Miss at Louisville, 8 p.m., SEC Network+

Did you notice?

Ole Miss volleyball earned a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament after finishing the season with a 17-11 (7-9 SEC) record this season. The Rebels will face seventh-seeded Florida State (21-9, 13-7 ACC) in the opening round and are set to travel to Omaha, Nebraska, in a regional hosted by the No. 2 seeded Creighton. The Rebels will face the Seminoles on Thursday, December 5 at 4:30 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen was named co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week award after recording a career high in tackles (8) and tackles for a loss (3.5) and 1.5 sacks against Mississippi State. His 3.5 tackles for loss are the most by any single player against Mississippi State this season.

Daily dose of Archie Manning

“Gosh, I loved playing.”

We’ll leave you with this