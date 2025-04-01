Moving Spirits II Explores History Through Dance

Dancer and Choreographer Jennifer Mizenko “Moving Spirits II” Project explores history through dance

After dedicating over a year to the “Moving Spirits II” documentary film project, director and choreographer Jennifer Mizenko has initiated an online fundraising campaign to expand the scope of this significant endeavor. Originally designed to document the experiences of community members and dancers as they explored the histories of both free and enslaved families connected to Rowan Oak through performance, the project has evolved into a profound exploration of the Sheegog family’s genealogy in Lafayette County.

For this project Mizenko has worked with the University of Mississippi Slavery Research group and local historian Rhondalyn Peairs. Together, Mizenko and Peairs have engaged with a known descendant and collaborated with esteemed genealogist Kenyatta D. Berry. Berry, an Emmy-nominated professional and contributor to the New York Times’ groundbreaking “1619 Project,” brings a wealth of expertise in African American genealogy and enslaved ancestral research. She is the author of The Family Tree Toolkit: A Comprehensive Guide to Uncovering Your Ancestry and Researching Genealogy and has served as the Past President of the Association of Professional Genealogists.

To date, Mizenko has successfully raised over $30,000, funding the creation and filming of the dance production. However, to authentically honor and represent the narratives of the families associated with Rowan Oak, additional resources are necessary to support comprehensive genealogical research and documentation. Community members are encouraged to contribute to this endeavor, aiding in the preservation and sharing of these vital histories.

To further engage the public, a reception is scheduled for Sunday, April 6th, at 4 p.m. at the Powerhouse Community Arts Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Mizenko, participating dancers, and historians involved in the project, gaining deeper insights into the intersection of art, history, and genealogy that “Moving Spirits II” seeks to illuminate.

For more information on how to donate and support this meaningful project, please visit Moving Spirits.