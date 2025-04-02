Theatre Oxford to Perform Their First Musical

Theatre Oxford’s I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change tells the Eternal Story of Venus and Mars in today’s world

Venus and Mars, woman and man, a story as timely today as it was when Adam and Eve first eyed that apple in the garden of Eden, and it gets full treatment in Theatre Oxford’s latest production, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, at the Powerhouse April 11 and 12.

“Shouldn’t I be less in love with you?” asks an aging husband in one of the segments of the musical, Theatre Oxford’s first, by Joe DiPietro with music by Jimmy Roberts. Despite all the fights and all the years, “No,” he proclaims, answering his own question while his oblivious wife reads a newspaper.

From young lovers on their first date to widowed oldsters who meet at a funeral, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a rollicking, fun-filled exploration of the relationship of man and woman at every conceivable angle, all the highs and lows and a lot of the in-betweens.

Directed by stage veteran Rene Pulliam with music direction by Justin Wadkins, the musical will be shown Friday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. and again Saturday, April 12, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Performers include Bill Taylor, Justin Wadkins, Briana Fae Brown, Ellie Black, Tori Hutchinson, and a host of others.

This is Theatre Oxford’s final production for the 2024-2025 season, and it is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

Tickets for the performances will be $15 for Theatre Oxford members, $18 for students and seniors and $25 for non-members. Tickets will be sold online, closing two hours prior to show time. Tickets will be sold at the door if available.

All productions will take place at the Powerhouse located at 413 S 14th St, Oxford, MS 38655. For more information, visit theatreoxford.org.

About Theatre Oxford

Theatre Oxford has been run by passionate volunteers dedicated to making theater welcoming, accessible and enjoyable for everyone in Lafayette County, North Mississippi and beyond since 1996. Its productions are made possible with the support of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and other organizations.