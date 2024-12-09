Could Metcalf brothers transfer to Ole Miss?

A year ago, Ole Miss brought in the nation’s top-ranked transfer class with the goal of making the College Football Playoff.

The Rebels failed in that goal, but were just one loss away from possibly hosting a playoff game. Could Lane Kiffin try to repeat that this year?

More than 400 players had officially entered the transfer portal midway through the first day the portal was open, including two talented players who grew up in Oxford.

Arkansas defensive backs TJ and Tevis Metcalf officially entered the transfer portal. The two brothers are cousins of NFL receiver, and former Ole Miss star, DK Metcalf.

TJ Metcalf will be a highly south safety in this transfer portal class after a stellar season in Fayettville, Ark. The former four-star recruit had 57 tackles, 10 pass deflections, three interceptions and a forced fumble for the Razorbacks and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after the teams’ 24-14 win at Auburn.

Tevis Metcalf was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and joined his brother at Arkansas for his freshman season. He was primarily a special teams player, ending the year with one tackle and a 41.7 ProFootballFocus grade.

TJ and Tevis’s father, Tarrus, played football at Ole Miss, so there’s an obvious connection to the Rebels and leads to the more obvious question if the brothers will transfer to Ole Miss?

If Kiffin and the Rebels are hoping to repeat the formula that brought them to the cusp of a playoff berth, the Metcalf brothers would be a good starting point.