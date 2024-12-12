Ole Miss’ Kiffin just couldn’t resist Belichick’s recruiting ability

OXFORD, Miss. — Somehow, seeing Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin re-tweeting a post about Bill Belichick taking the North Carolina job. At least he did something nice for his girlfriend because now she can be around folks more her age.

The former New England Patriots coach took his Super Bowl rings to Charlotte and his 24-year-old girlfriend may find a lot more folks her age to be around. That’s Jordon Hudson and the 72-year-old Belichick is probably used to the social media fun that comes his way on a regular basis.

Send this to people worried about Bill Belichick's ability to recruit pic.twitter.com/tRuLENh6ov — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) December 10, 2024

You just knew Kiffin probably wasn’t going to be able to avoid that one. He re-tweeted it. The Rebels coach will be starting preparations for the Jan. 2 Gator Bowl matchup against Duke, but couldn’t help himself when he saw it.

The Tar Heels finally pulled the plug on the Mack Brown II era that never really panned out, firing him late in the season. Talk about Belichick having an interest in the job starting heating up over last weekend and it became official Wednesday.

Part of it is Belichick becoming disgruntled with the way the NFL operated. He reportedly had a team of people preparing for the new issues in the college world where he’s never worked as a coach. Belichick will be dealing with some of the same issues.

North Carolina is not on the Ole Miss schedule for next year. Kiffin will deal with that later, but has probably known what it was going to be for months. Coaches are good at keeping those things quiet.

Belichick wasn’t that lucky keeping his girlfriend out of the story, though.