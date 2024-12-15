Ole Miss Students Sharing World Leadership

Ole Miss Global Brigades students Keerthin Karthikeyan (left) and Hunter Peoples (right) and about 20 other Ole Miss students left the Memphis Airport this morning for Belize City in Central America to serve a needy population during Christmas break. Keerthin is an honor student and Eagle Scout. Hunter Peoples is the chapter president. The Ed and Becky Meek Foundation is honored to provided support to Keerthin on this Global Brigades trip.

Global Brigades is a nonprofit organization that mobilizes student-led chapters across the world to address health and economic disparities in underserved communities. At Ole Miss, the Global Brigades chapter focuses on empowering students to participate in transformative service trips, providing hands-on experiences in healthcare, public health, and sustainable development projects. Members collaborate to raise funds, host educational events, and organize initiatives that support their mission. These efforts culminate in impactful international trips, where students work alongside local professionals to deliver healthcare services, improve infrastructure, and promote community-driven solutions.