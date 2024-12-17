Winter Holiday Parking and Bus Service – 2024

Parking During the Winter Break and Holidays – 2024

From Dec. 16, 2024 thru Jan. 20, 2025, the following exceptions to campus parking rules and regulations will be in effect:

Student Residential (East, Northwest, Central, South, Campus Walk and Residential Garage), Pavilion Garage, Residential Overflow and Commuter Blue/Red permit holders will be allowed to park in any student zone (residential or commuter).

Faculty/staff permit holders will be allowed to park in any student residential and commuter designated areas.

Leaving a Vehicle on Campus During the Winter Break

Campus residents who plan to leave their vehicle on campus during the winter break should park in the Residential Garage on the 3rd floor and above. Off-campus residents and students that do not have a parking permit but wish to leave their car in the Residential Garage over the break should contact DPT by email (parking@olemiss.edu) and provide their name and vehicle information. All vehicles that do not have a Residential Garage permit should relocate their vehicle by Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 to ensure returning students have available parking.

No vehicles are to be left in the exterior surface lot on the west side of the Residential Garage – this area will soon be under construction.

O.U.T Campus Bus Lines Suspended During the Winter Break

The Gold, Silver and Bronze lines, as well as Rebel Red and Rebel Blue lines, will resume service on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 at 7 a.m.

O.U.T. City Bus Lines

The city bus lines, including the Yellow, Green, Red (North and South), Blue (East and West), Brown (North and South), Hathorn Express and Old-Taylor Road Express lines will operate on a reduced schedule. Please visit the OUT website for schedule details. All reduced or suspended bus service will resume normal operations and scheduling on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

Updating Vehicle Information

Reminder – please update your vehicle information when returing to campus after the holiday break. This includes any new license plates or new vehicle information (Make, Model, Year, or Color). Please visit the DPT website to make any necessary changes to your parking account.

Normal parking rules and regulations will resume on Jan. 21, 2025.

Please email parking@olemiss.edu or call (662)915-7235 with any questions.