Reid Sherman Investment Group Named To Forbes List Of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams For Third Consecutive Year

Reid Sherman Investment Group of Raymond James, located at 400 South Lamar Blvd, Suite A in Oxford, MS and 322 West Main Street in Tupelo, MS, was named to the 2025 Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams. This is the third consecutive year that the Reid Sherman Investment Group of Raymond James has been named to the distinguished list. The list, which recognizes teams from national, regional and independent firms, was released online January 9th, 2025. Reid Sherman Investment Group ranks fourth in Mississippi on this year’s Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list.

The 2025 Forbes ranking of America’s Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. This ranking is based upon the period from 3/31/2023 to 3/31/2024 and was released on 01/09/2025.

Advisor teams that are considered must have one advisor with a minimum of seven years of experience, have been in existence as a team for at least one year, have at least 5 team members, and have been nominated by their firm. The algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data.

The Reid Sherman Investment Group is led by Managing Directors, Lindsay Reid and Chuck Sherman, who formed the group in 2009. Financial Advisor, Jonathan Randolph, joined the group in 2023. The team’s support staff includes Lisa Williams and Liz Rousseau in the Oxford office, as well as Donna Beeler and Tammy Renick in the Tupelo office. With over 50 years of combined experience in the financial industry, their team provides a distinct value to clients, emphasizing exceptional service and quality investment strategies.

To schedule an appointment or for more information on the Reid Sherman Investment Group of Raymond James, visit reidshermangroup.com or call (662) 550-2350.