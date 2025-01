Ole Miss coach talks after second-straight close loss

It’s been a rough few days for the Ole Miss men’s basketball team.

The No. 16 Rebels lost to their biggest rival, No. 14 Mississippi State, in a three-point overtime loss and then three days later lost to No. 13 Texas A&M by three points on a game-winning three-pointer with 14 seconds left (after never trailing in Wednesday’s game).

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard talked about the Rebels’ near-upset and how the team can bounce back from back-to-back heart-breaking losses after Tuesday’s game.

The Rebels will get a chance to turn things around Saturday when they travel to No. 22 Missouri. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network.