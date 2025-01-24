Basketball
Ole Miss ranked No. 19 in latest ESPN Power Rankings
Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Ole Miss, including where the Rebels land in the latest ESPN NCAAM Basketball Power Rankings.
Ole Miss men’s basketball team is six points away from remaining undefeated in SEC games, but a pair of back-to-back three-point losses has sent the Rebels to middle of the conference standings.
There’s still plenty of time for Ole Miss to rise up in the standings (the Rebels have two games against No. 1 Auburn and one game against No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 6 Tennessee and No. 5 Florida on the schedule). But a larger concern is the impact both of these losses will have on the Rebels’ NCAA Tournament goals.
That danger was evident in the latest ESPN NCAA Men’s Basketball Power Rankings where the Rebels were ranked No. 19, which is one spot lower than the last power rankings.
Ole Miss will have a chance to improve its standings in the SEC and its chances of earning an invite to participate in March Madness on Saturday. The Rebels will travel to No. 22 Missouri for an 5 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Ole Miss Schedule
Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss vs. Utah, ITA Kickoff Weekend, Palo Alto, Calif., Noon
Did You Notice?
More Games Played in an Ole Miss Uniform Than ANYONE ELSE in Program History 1️⃣1️⃣@mattmurrell_ x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/0VNZus6bVm
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 23, 2025
Daily Dose Of Archie Manning
“People are just so passionate about football in the South. Great rivalries through the years. Unbelievable rivalries. It’s healthy.”
We’ll Leave You With This
10,008.
The 2nd largest crowd in program history! This means @BlueSkyOxford is donating $10,008 to @grovecollectnil! 🔥
Thank you BlueSky & Craddock Oil!!!#HottyToddy x #Culture pic.twitter.com/KXH4R45POt
— Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 23, 2025
2024 Ole Miss Football
|Sat, Aug 31
|vs Furman
|W, 76-0
|Sat, Sep 7
|vs Middle Tennessee
|W, 52-3
|Sat, Sep 14
|@ Wake Forest
|W, 40-6
|Sat, Sep 21
|vs Georgia Southern
|W, 52-13
|Sat, Sep 28
|vs Kentucky
|L, 20-17
|Sat, Oct 5
|@ South Carolina
|W, 27-3
|Sat, Oct 12
|vs LSU
|L, 29-26 (2 OT)
|Sat, Oct 26
|vs Oklahoma
|W, 26-14
|Sat, Nov 2
|@ Arkansas
|W, 63-35
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Georgia
|W, 28-10
|Sat, Nov 23
|@ Florida
|L, 24-17
|Sat, Nov 30
|vs Mississippi State
|W, 26-14
|Thu, Jan 2
|vs Duke (Gator Bowl)
|W, 52-20
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball
|Mon, Nov 4
|vs Long Island University
|W, 90-60
|Fri, Nov 8
|vs Grambling
|W, 66-64
|Tue, Nov 12
|vs South Alabama
|W, 64-54
|Sat, Nov 16
|vs Colorado State
|W, 84-69
|Thu, Nov 21
|vs Oral Roberts
|L, 100-68
|Thu, Nov 28
|vs BYU
|W, 96-85 OT
|Fri, Nov 29
|vs 13 Purdue
|L, 80-78
|Tue, Dec 3
|@ Louisville
|W, 86-63
|Sat, Dec 7
|vs Lindenwood
|W, 86-53
|Sat, Dec 14
|vs Southern Miss
|W, 77-46
|Tue, Dec 17
|vs Southern
|W, 74-61
|Sat, Dec 21
|vs Queens University
|W, 80-62
|Sat, Dec 28
|@ Memphis
|L, 87-70
|Sat, Jan 4
|vs Georgia
|11:00 AM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 8
|@ 23 Arkansas
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 11
|vs LSU
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Tue, Jan 14
|@ 5 Alabama
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 18
|@ 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Jan 22
|vs 13 Texas A&M
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Jan 25
|@ Missouri
|5:00 PM
SECN
|Wed, Jan 29
|vs Texas
|8:00 PM
ESPN2
|Sat, Feb 1
|vs 2 Auburn
|3:00 PM
TBA
|Tue, Feb 4
|vs 10 Kentucky
|6:00 PM
ESPN
|Sat, Feb 8
|@ LSU
|7:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 12
|@ South Carolina
|6:00 PM
SECN
|Sat, Feb 15
|vs 17 Mississippi State
|5:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Feb 22
|@ Vanderbilt
|2:30 PM
SECN
|Wed, Feb 26
|@ 2 Auburn
|6:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 1
|vs 12 Oklahoma
|1:00 PM
TBA
|Wed, Mar 5
|vs 1 Tennessee
|8:00 PM
TBA
|Sat, Mar 8
|@ 6 Florida
|5:00 PM
SECN