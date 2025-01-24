Ole Miss ranked No. 19 in latest ESPN Power Rankings

Ole Miss men’s basketball team is six points away from remaining undefeated in SEC games, but a pair of back-to-back three-point losses has sent the Rebels to middle of the conference standings.

There’s still plenty of time for Ole Miss to rise up in the standings (the Rebels have two games against No. 1 Auburn and one game against No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 6 Tennessee and No. 5 Florida on the schedule). But a larger concern is the impact both of these losses will have on the Rebels’ NCAA Tournament goals.

That danger was evident in the latest ESPN NCAA Men’s Basketball Power Rankings where the Rebels were ranked No. 19, which is one spot lower than the last power rankings.

Ole Miss will have a chance to improve its standings in the SEC and its chances of earning an invite to participate in March Madness on Saturday. The Rebels will travel to No. 22 Missouri for an 5 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss vs. Utah, ITA Kickoff Weekend, Palo Alto, Calif., Noon

Did You Notice?

More Games Played in an Ole Miss Uniform Than ANYONE ELSE in Program History 1️⃣1️⃣@mattmurrell_ x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/0VNZus6bVm — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) January 23, 2025

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“People are just so passionate about football in the South. Great rivalries through the years. Unbelievable rivalries. It’s healthy.”

