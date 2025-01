Ole Miss takes biggest fall in latest AP Top 25

One week after making a huge jump up in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll, Ole Miss men’s basketball suffered the biggest fall in this week’s rankings.

The Rebels (15-5, 4-3 SEC) fell seven spots in Monday’s rankings to No. 23 after losses to then-No. 13 Texas A&M, 63-62, and then-No. 22 Missouri, 83-75. The Aggies remained at No. 13 while the Tigers moved up two spots to No. 20 in the latest rankings.

The fall wasn’t entirely unexpected. Ole Miss has lost three-straight games to ranked opponents after beating now-No. 4 Alabama 74-64 almost two weeks ago. That upset win is, most likely, the reason the Rebels remain a part of the top 25 rankings.

But Ole Miss has a chance to not just climb back up the rankings this week, but take a giant leap.

The Rebels host a pair of games this week. On Wednesday, the Rebels will welcome Texas to Oxford before then squaring off against No. 1 Auburn on Saturday.

Here is the complete rankings released by AP on Monday:

AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll

Team (Record)

Auburn (18-1) Duke (17-2) Iowa State (17-2) Alabama (17-3) Florida (18-2) Houston (16-3) Michigan State (17-2) Tennessee (17-3) Marquette (17-3) Purdue (16-5) Kansas (14-5) Kentucky (14-5) Texas A&M (15-5) Mississippi State (16-4) St. John’s (17-3) Oregon (16-4) Wisconsin (16-4) Illinois (14-6) Memphis (16-4) Missouri (16-4) Louisville (15-5) Texas Tech (15-4) Ole Miss (15-5) Vanderbilt (16-4) UConn (14-6)

Others receiving votes: Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary’s 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.