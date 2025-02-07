Connect with us

Baseball

2025 Ole Miss Baseball Home Game Times and SEC TV Schedule

2025 Ole Miss Baseball Schedule

7 hours ago

A vibrant image of Swayze Field at the University of Mississippi, featuring the Ole Miss Rebels logo on the field, lush green grass, and a packed crowd in the stands. The iconic outfield terrace and scoreboard are prominently visible under a sunny sky.

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced the SEC Baseball Television schedule, featuring the Ole Miss Rebels six times throughout the 2025 season.

2025 Ole Miss Baseball Television Schedule

March 23 at Missouri – 4 p.m. on SEC Network

March 27 vs. Florida – 7 p.m. on ESPNU

April 3 at Kentucky – 6 p.m. on SEC Network

April 13 vs. Tennessee – 2 p.m. on SEC Network

April 26 vs. Vanderbilt – 5 p.m. on SEC Network

May 9 at Mississippi State – 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

 

Ole Miss Baseball has also revealed the game times for each SEC weekend series at Swayze Field during the upcoming season.

2025 Ole Miss Baseball Home SEC Series Schedule

March 14 vs. Arkansas – 6:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Arkansas – 1:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Arkansas – 1:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Florida – 7 p.m.

March 28 vs. Florida – 6:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Florida – 1:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Tennessee – 6:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Tennessee – 4 p.m.

April 13 vs. Tennessee – 2 p.m.

April 25 vs. Vanderbilt – 6:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Vanderbilt – 5 p.m.

April 27 vs. Vanderbilt – 1:30 p.m.

May 15 vs. Auburn – 6:30 p.m.

May 16 vs. Auburn – 6:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Auburn – 1:30 p.m.

 

Ole Miss Baseball opens its 2025 season on February 14 against Arizona as part of the 2025 Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas.

Keep up with all the latest news and information on the Rebels by following Ole Miss baseball on X at @OleMissBSB, on Facebook at Facebook.com/OleMissBaseball, on Instagram at Instagram.com/officialolemissbsb and on TikTok at @olemissbsb. Also, follow head coach Mike Bianco on X at @CoachMikeBianco.

Information in this story was provided by Ole Miss Sports.

 

