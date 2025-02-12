The remainder of Ole Miss’s season is about to get a lot harder, which is why winning games the Rebels should win is vital.

The Rebels nearly let one such game slip away on Saturday against LSU, but Ole Miss was able to escape with a 72-70 win. Now, Ole Miss faces another winnable game against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are winless in SEC play, losing their last 10 games. In fact, it’s been nearly two months since the Gamecocks won a game and that was against Presbyterian.

This does feel like a trap game with No. 22 Mississippi State next up on the schedule and three teams ranked in top 5 after that. But Saturday’s game against LSU was also a trap game and the Rebels avoided that. So, Ole Miss should feel good about its chances in this game, but games are played for a reason (anything can happen).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Ole Miss take on South Carolina:

How to Watch: No. 19 Ole Miss at South Carolina

Who: No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-13, 0-10 SEC)

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 12

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Series: Ole Miss leads the all-time series, 25-24

Last meeting: South Carolina won 72-59 in Oxford, Miss. (February 24, 2024)

Last time out, Rebels: def. LSU, 72-70

Last time out, Gamecocks: lost to No. 14 Kentucky, 80-57