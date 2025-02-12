Connect with us

Basketball

How to watch No. 19 Ole Miss at South Carolina

Everything you need to know to watch or listen to Wednesday night’s SEC game in Columbia, SC.

Published

7 hours ago

on

Ole Miss Rebels coach Chris Beard against LSU

The remainder of Ole Miss’s season is about to get a lot harder, which is why winning games the Rebels should win is vital.

The Rebels nearly let one such game slip away on Saturday against LSU, but Ole Miss was able to escape with a 72-70 win. Now, Ole Miss faces another winnable game against South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are winless in SEC play, losing their last 10 games. In fact, it’s been nearly two months since the Gamecocks won a game and that was against Presbyterian.

This does feel like a trap game with No. 22 Mississippi State next up on the schedule and three teams ranked in top 5 after that. But Saturday’s game against LSU was also a trap game and the Rebels avoided that. So, Ole Miss should feel good about its chances in this game, but games are played for a reason (anything can happen).

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to Ole Miss take on South Carolina:

How to Watch: No. 19 Ole Miss at South Carolina

Who: No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (18-6, 7-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-13, 0-10 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, February 12
Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Series: Ole Miss leads the all-time series, 25-24
Last meeting: South Carolina won 72-59 in Oxford, Miss. (February 24, 2024)
Last time out, Rebels: def. LSU, 72-70
Last time out, Gamecocks: lost to No. 14 Kentucky, 80-57

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ MissouriL, 83-75
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs TexasW, 72-69
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 AuburnL, 92-82
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 KentuckyW, 98-84
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.