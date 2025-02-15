Connect with us

Baseball

No. 19 Texas overcomes slow start to beat Ole Miss

Ole Miss put on a dominant pitching performance for the first three innings, but eventually faltered against No. 19 Texas Longhorns.

Published

6 hours ago

on

Ole Miss pitcher Riley Maddox was nearly unhittable in the first three innings of Saturday night’s game against No. 19 Texas.

Maddox, a senior right-handed pitcher from Pearl, Miss., struck out the first three batters he faced, allowed one hit in the second that resulted in no runs, and recorded three strikeouts in the third inning while allowing just one hit.

But once the fourth inning began, the Longhorns had found their groove against Maddox and exploded for seven runs on the way to a 10-0 win against Ole Miss. Maddox was charged with six earned runs in the fourth inning after giving up an RBI single and then loading the bases on a hit-by-pitch that led to four more runs being scored.

Sam Tookoiam game in to relieve Maddox, but was quickly replaced by Walker Hooks after walking three batters and giving up one hit and one earned run. Hooks was able to end the inning, but the damage was already done.

Ole Miss recorded just one more hit itself and Texas scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a mercy-rule win. Ryan Moreman and Judd Utermark were the only two Ole Miss batters to record a hit against Texas.

The Rebels will look to bounce back Sunday against a higher-ranked opponent than Texas. Ole Miss will face No. 15 Clemson (2-0) at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Tigers have recorded a 6-5 win against Oklahoma State to open its season and beat No. 21 Arizona 16-5 on Saturday.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

Mon, Nov 4Long Island University Logovs Long Island University W, 90-60
Fri, Nov 8Grambling Logovs GramblingW, 66-64
Tue, Nov 12South Alabama Logovs South AlabamaW, 64-54
Sat, Nov 16Colorado State Logovs Colorado StateW, 84-69
Thu, Nov 21Oral Roberts Logovs Oral RobertsL, 100-68
Thu, Nov 28BYU Logovs BYUW, 96-85 OT
Fri, Nov 29Purdue Logovs 13 PurdueL, 80-78
Tue, Dec 3Louisville Logo@ LouisvilleW, 86-63
Sat, Dec 7Lindenwood Logovs LindenwoodW, 86-53
Sat, Dec 14Georgia Logovs Southern MissW, 77-46
Tue, Dec 17Southern Logovs SouthernW, 74-61
Sat, Dec 21Queens University Logovs Queens UniversityW, 80-62
Sat, Dec 28Memphis Logo@ MemphisL, 87-70
Sat, Jan 4Georgia Logovs GeorgiaW, 63-51
Wed, Jan 8Arkansas Logo@ 23 ArkansasW, 73-66
Sat, Jan 11LSU Logovs LSUW, 77-65
Tue, Jan 14Alabama Logo@ 5 AlabamaW, 74-64
Sat, Jan 18Mississippi State Logo@ 17 Mississippi StateL, 81-84
Wed, Jan 22Texas A&M State Logovs 13 Texas A&ML, 62-63
Sat, Jan 25Missouri Logo@ MissouriL, 83-75
Wed, Jan 29Texas Logovs TexasW, 72-69
Sat, Feb 1Auburn Logovs 2 AuburnL, 92-82
Tue, Feb 4Kentucky Logovs 10 KentuckyW, 98-84
Sat, Feb 8LSU Logo@ LSU7:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 12South Carolina Logo@ South Carolina6:00 PM
SECN
Sat, Feb 15Mississippi State Logovs 17 Mississippi State5:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Feb 22Auburn Logo@ Vanderbilt2:30 PM
SECN
Wed, Feb 26Auburn Logo@ 2 Auburn6:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 1Oklahoma Logovs 12 Oklahoma1:00 PM
TBA
Wed, Mar 5Tennessee Logovs 1 Tennessee8:00 PM
TBA
Sat, Mar 8Florida Logo@ 6 Florida5:00 PM
SECN

@ COPYRIGHT 2024 BY HT MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. HOTTYTODDY.COM IS AN INDEPENT DIGITAL ENTITY NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI.