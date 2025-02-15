No. 19 Texas overcomes slow start to beat Ole Miss

Ole Miss pitcher Riley Maddox was nearly unhittable in the first three innings of Saturday night’s game against No. 19 Texas.

Maddox, a senior right-handed pitcher from Pearl, Miss., struck out the first three batters he faced, allowed one hit in the second that resulted in no runs, and recorded three strikeouts in the third inning while allowing just one hit.

But once the fourth inning began, the Longhorns had found their groove against Maddox and exploded for seven runs on the way to a 10-0 win against Ole Miss. Maddox was charged with six earned runs in the fourth inning after giving up an RBI single and then loading the bases on a hit-by-pitch that led to four more runs being scored.

Sam Tookoiam game in to relieve Maddox, but was quickly replaced by Walker Hooks after walking three batters and giving up one hit and one earned run. Hooks was able to end the inning, but the damage was already done.

Ole Miss recorded just one more hit itself and Texas scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a mercy-rule win. Ryan Moreman and Judd Utermark were the only two Ole Miss batters to record a hit against Texas.

The Rebels will look to bounce back Sunday against a higher-ranked opponent than Texas. Ole Miss will face No. 15 Clemson (2-0) at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Tigers have recorded a 6-5 win against Oklahoma State to open its season and beat No. 21 Arizona 16-5 on Saturday.