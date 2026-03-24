How to Watch No. 18 Ole Miss Baseball at Memphis Tuesday Night

Ole Miss is back in the land of ranked teams after its SEC series win this past weekend. Hopefully, the Rebels’ time with a number in front of its name lasts longer this time.

No. 18 Ole Miss begins the week riding the waves of a pair of wins against then-No. 15 Kentucky last weekend. The Rebels will try to keep the positive momentum against a team they’ve already defeated once this season.

Memphis will host the Rebels for a midweek matchup and it’ll be hoping the Rebels are looking ahead to a big weekend series against No. 6 Mississippi State.

Here’s what to know about Tuesday night’s game.

The Opponent: Memphis

Memphis comes into Tuesday at 6-16, fresh off taking only one game from Tulane before dropping the last two by five and ten runs.

This is the second meeting between the Rebels and Tigers this season. Ole Miss won the first one 7-1 earlier this month behind three home runs, including two from Judd Utermark, who drove in five runs that night.

Offensively, Shane Cox has been the steady piece for Memphis. He is hitting .352 with two homers and 15 RBI and leads the team with 31 hits.

James Smith IV is next with 26 hits, and he and Michael Gupton share the team lead with six home runs each. Freddy Rodriguez gives the Tigers some life on the bases with 14 steals.

On the mound, Seth Impson and Charlie Smith have handled most of the midweek starts. Both have ERAs north of 7.00 and have combined for 24 strikeouts. Impson picked up the win in Memphis’ 24-5 blowout of Little Rock, throwing two innings and allowing three runs.

As a staff, Memphis has now allowed 40 home runs this season, doubling its total since the first meeting with Ole Miss.

Weather Forecast

The Rebels are back on the road for the first time in more than a week, but the weather won’t be much different. The National Weather Service forecast for Tuesday afternoon in Memphis will be “mostly sunny, with a high near 70. East wind around 5 mph.” At night, it’ll be “mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind.”

How to Watch: No. 18 Ole Miss at Memphis

Who: No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 3-3 SEC) at Memphis Tigers (6-16, 1-2 AAC)

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday

Where: FedExPark, Memphis, Tenn.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 105-57

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 7, Memphis 1 (March 3, 2026)

Last time out, Rebels: def. No. 15 Kentucky, 12-9

Last time out, Tigers: lost to Tulane, 12-2 (8 innings)

Pitching Matchup

RHP Owen Kelly (1-0, 3.68 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Rushing (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Ole Miss Batting Lineup

Hayden Federico, CF Tristan Bissetta, RF Judd Utermark, 3B Will Furniss, 1B Collin Reuter, C Tate Sirmans, DH Dom Decker, 2B Daniel Pacella, LF Owen Paino, SS

Kelly and the crew 💪 pic.twitter.com/3uKBfyX9JI — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 24, 2026

Memphis Batting Leaders