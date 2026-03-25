Ole Miss’ Boom-or-Bust Offense Shows Its Risk in Loss to Memphis

At some point, you stop calling it a trend and start calling it what it is.

Ole Miss didn’t lose to Memphis because of some new flaw or a sudden slump.

The Rebels lost because this is who they are at the plate. They hit home runs. They strike out. They live with the tradeoff when the ball leaves the yard, and they wear it when it doesn’t.

Tuesday night was one of those nights when the math didn’t work in their favor.

It feels like the same story keeps getting written, but the Rebels’ inability to cash in scoring chances cost them again. Four hits. Nine stranded runners. An 0-for-11 line with runners on base, including 0-for-6 in scoring position and 0-for-2 with the bases loaded. Those two bases-loaded chances came in the seventh, when Daniel Pacella grounded out to third and, after a two-out walk, Tristan Bissetta struck out swinging on a full count.

Ole Miss tried to make something happen in the ninth, putting runners on first and second with one out while trailing 6-2. A routine fly ball to center didn’t move either runner, and Bissetta struck out for the second time to end the night.

Three of the Rebels’ best hitters — Bissetta, Judd Utermark and Will Furniss — went hitless. When the guys who usually supply the power don’t connect, the offense suddenly looks thin.

That’s not a knock on the lineup. It’s just the reality of how this team is built.

Ole Miss is a home-run offense. They swing big, they miss big and they accept the strikeouts because the payoff is usually worth it.

When the ball is flying, nobody cares about the punchouts. Solo shots turn into three-run swings. Strikeouts get buried under crooked numbers. The approach makes sense when the production matches the intent.

But when the home runs don’t come, the strikeouts stand out like neon signs. Every empty at-bat feels heavier. Every missed chance feels bigger. And every inning that ends with runners stranded feels like a missed opportunity that won’t come back.

Owen Paino's sacrifice fly brings in a RBI. Rebs up 1-0.#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/QYGJeQ7BwO — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 24, 2026

That’s what happened Tuesday.

The Rebels didn’t suddenly forget how to hit. They didn’t suddenly lose their identity. They just didn’t hit the ball over the wall, and without that safety valve, the rest of the offense didn’t have enough answers.

This weekend brings a series with more weight than just wins and losses, and Ole Miss will go into it knowing exactly what needs to change and what won’t.

The Rebels aren’t going to stop swinging for damage. They aren’t going to turn into a contact-first lineup overnight. They’re going to keep being who they are.

The question is whether the home runs show up when they need them most.

Next Up

Ole Miss will host No. 6 Mississippi State for a three-game series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Bulldogs come into the series after a red-hot night at the plate in a 12-0 win against No. 11 Southern Miss.

The Rebels are catching a lucky break against Mississippi State, who will likely be without their regular Friday starter, Ryan McPherson, this weekend.

“I think it’s highly doubtful Ryan would be available this weekend,” Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor said after Tuesday’s game. “We did an MRI, and the good news is his UCL is completely healthy—no issues there. He’s been diagnosed with a mild forearm strain. There’s no set timetable yet. We’re still consulting with doctors and evaluating things. The brace is just precautionary.”

A replacement starter hasn’t been announced for the Bulldogs. But it’s certainly a good thing for Ole Miss to not have to face a pitcher with a 2.45 ERA and 0.97 WHIP.