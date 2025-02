How to watch Ole Miss vs. Eastern Kentucky weekend series

Ole Miss baseball will get to start its first weekend series at Swayze Field earlier than expected.

Due to incoming winter weather, the Rebels’ game Friday against Eastern Kentucky has been moved up to 2 p.m. The weather forecast for Friday in Oxford, Miss. predicts most of the day will be spent in freezing temperatures with a nighttime low of 22 degrees. During the day, the high is 39 degrees. So, if you’re planning to head to Swayze Field for Friday’s game, bring your heavy coats and blankets.

See y'all back at Swayze on Friday! pic.twitter.com/jluORa849S — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 20, 2025

But if you decide to stay at home, you can still watch Ole Miss take on Eastern Kentucky. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Rebels’ and Colonels’ weekend series:

How to Watch: Eastern Kentucky at Ole Miss

Who: Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-1)

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) at Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) When: 2 p.m., Friday, February 20; 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 22; Noon, Sunday, February 23

2 p.m., Friday, February 20; 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 22; Noon, Sunday, February 23 Where: Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss.

Swayze Field, Oxford, Miss. TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Ole Miss Radio Network Series: Ole Miss leads the all-time series, 7-1

Ole Miss leads the all-time series, 7-1 Last meeting: Eastern Kentucky 4, Ole Miss 2 on Feb. 16, 1007

Eastern Kentucky 4, Ole Miss 2 on Feb. 16, 1007 Last time out, Rebels: def. Arkansas State 4-2 (10 innings)

def. Arkansas State 4-2 (10 innings) Last time out, Colonels: lost to South Alabama, 2-1

