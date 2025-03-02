Ole Miss completes sweep of Wright State for 10th win

Ole Miss baseball won its 10th game of the season on Sunday, finishing off a three-game series sweep against Wright State, 7-3.

The Rebels (10-1) scored three runs in the first inning and was able to cruise to the win. Three consecutive singles by Hayden Federico, Luke Hill, and Ryan Moerman loaded the bases and Mitchell Sanford drove in Federico and Hill on a single and Moerman was able to score later on a groundout.

The Raiders had a productive top of the third to tie the game. Nate Manley led off with a double to left center. After two outs, Conlan Daniel drew a walk and Boston Smith homered to right, making the score 3-3.

Sanford scored a run for Ole Miss in the bottom of the third for the Rebels to take a one-run lead. Mason Morris started the fifth inning on the mound for Mason Nichols, who finished with a career-high 10 strikeouts. Morris made quick work of WSU to move things to the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Judd Utermark homered to right field. After Humphrey doubled, Austin Fawley homered to left to give Ole Miss a 7-3 lead.

Great weekend at Swayze! Thank you Reb fans for showing up all weekend long! https://t.co/f9cdKRv29f — Mason Nichols (@masonichols11) March 2, 2025

Brayden Jones came in for Morris to start the eighth, allowing a one-out double but nothing else. Connor Spencer closed the game in the ninth for the Rebels with a strikeout, ground out, and strikeout. The Rebels’ eight hits in the contest went to eight different players – Federico, Hill, Moerman, Sanford, Utermark, Humphrey, Fawley, and Will Furniss. The four Rebel pitchers in the game limited WSU to only five hits and seven total baserunners.

Ole Miss will be back in action quickly when the Rebels host Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The game will air on SEC Network+.

Information from Ole Miss Athletics was used in this story.