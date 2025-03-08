Ole Miss extends win streak with 12-4 win against Jacksonville State

Ole Miss baseball continues to cruise along in the early stages of the season, picking up a 12-4 win on Saturday against Jacksonville State that extends its win streak to 11 games.

Jade Utermark got the scoring started for Ole Miss, drawing a bases-loaded walk that pushed Luke Hill across home plate. Isaac Humphrey hit a two-run double to right, centerfield in the next at-bat and Will Furniss followed that up with a two RBI single to right field.

The Rebels’ hot bats continued in the second inning. Mitchell Samford hit a two-run home run to left field that made the score 7-1. Later on in the second inning, Austin Fawley hit a two-run homer of his own down the left field line gave the Rebels a 9-1 lead.

Riley Maddox (3-1) managed to keep the Musketeers at bay for the first five innings, giving up one run on two hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Patrick Galle came in to relieve Maddox in the sixth inning, but only recorded two outs before he was relieved. Galle gave up three runs on three hits and a walk in his short appearance. Ryne Rodriguez was able to end the sixth inning without any more damage.

W Hooks pitched the final three innings for Ole Miss, picking up his first save of the season while allowing just three hits and six strikeouts.

Ole Miss and Jacksonville State will wrap up their weekend series Sunday at 1:30 p.m. on SECN+. Ole Miss is expected to start Mason Nichols (1-0, 5.73 ERA) on the mound against Xavier’s Karson Bonaparte (1-1, 2.19 ERA).