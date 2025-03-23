How to watch: Ole Miss vs. Iowa State Second Round NCAA Tournament Game

It’s been 24 years since Ole Miss last made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, but that could change later tonight.

The Rebels, the South Region’s No. 6 seed, will face No. 3-seed Iowa State for one of the last spots in this year’s Sweet 16. Unsurprisingly, Ole Miss isn’t favored to win the matchup, but there have already been bigger upsets in the tournament (like Arkansas advancing to the Sweet 16).

“Nothing but respect for Iowa State,” Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said. “(Iowa State coach) T.J. (Otzelberger) does a great job. Their team has an identity. They’re physical, they’re connected, they’re hard-playing guys…But yes, a physical, hard-playing team that doesn’t beat themselves. So again, we’ll have to play our best 40 minutes of the season to try to get to next weekend.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday night’s NCAA Tournament game:

Ole Miss Projected Starters

0 – Malik Dia (10.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.7 spg, .466 fg%)

3 – Sean Pedulla (15 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.8 spg, .437 fg%)

5 – Jaylen Murray (10.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.4 spg, .405 fg%)

11 – Matthew Murrell (10.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.8 spg, .419 fg%)

14 – Dre Davis (10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1 spg, .462 fg%)

How to Watch: No. 6 seed Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones

Who: Ole Miss (23-11, 10-8 SEC) vs. Iowa State (25-9, 13-7 Big 12)

When: 6:45 p.m., Sunday

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisc.

TV: TruTV

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Stats: StatBroadcast

Series: Iowa State leads all-time series 3-0

Last time out, Rebels: def. North Carolina, 71-64

Last time out, Cyclones: def. Lipscomb, 82-55