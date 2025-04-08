No problem for Rebels, getting second shutout of season against Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No. 6 Ole Miss opened a five-game week with a 10-0 seven-inning shutout win over the Memphis Tigers Tuesday night.

The win marked the second time the Rebels have shut out an opponent this season after shutting out Eastern Kentucky back in February.

Judd Utermark and Ryan Moerman each had two hits in the game as Utermark went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Moerman went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBI.

Gunnar Dennis worked a season-high four innings and struck out a season-high five batters Tuesday night. He did not issue a walk and did not allow a baserunner to get past second base during his outing.

The Rebels gave him plenty of run support, scoring runs in every inning except for the seventh

Ole Miss scored two runs in the first inning, all with two outs, as Mitchell Sanford reached on an error, Will Furniss singled, and Judd Utermark drove Sanford in. Isaac Humphrey and Ryan Moerman drew back-to-back walks to make it 2-0.

After making it 3-0 thanks to another Memphis error in the second, the Rebels drew three-straight walks to open the third inning. Moerman drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Austin Fawley made it 5-0 on an RBI groundout.

Furniss added another sacrifice fly in the fourth before Ole Miss put together a three-run inning in the fifth with the help of two more errors by the Tigers.

Moerman’s second double of the game came in the sixth inning, driving in Utermark from first base and pushing the score to 10-0.

The bullpen combination of Hudson Calhoun, Patrick Galle, and Sam Tookoian worked the rest of the combined shutout, working an inning each. They allowed just one hit and struck out six batters over three innings.

The Rebels will host Alcorn State tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Swayze Field.