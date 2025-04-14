Ole Miss falls in Top 25 Rankings

Ole Miss had a busy week on the baseball diamond and ended the five-game slate 3-2 with 57 runs scored. But those two losses were to Tennessee and, despite losing the game by three total runs, the Rebels fell outside the top 10 in both of college baseball’s major polls.

Ole Miss (27-9, 9-6 SEC) dropped five spots in the D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings to No. 11, while falling four spots in the Baseball America Top 25 Rankings. Here’s what Baseball America had to say about Ole Miss:

“Ole Miss posted a 3–2 mark in Week 10, exploding for a program-record 29 runs in a seven-inning win over Alcorn State and picking up another run-rule victory over Memphis. The weekend proved tougher, though, as the Rebels dropped a tightly contested series to then-No. 4 Tennessee at home. Both losses came by razor-thin margins—one run on Friday and two on Sunday, the latter sealed by a late Tennessee homer after a ninth-inning bullpen stumble. Despite the series loss, Ole Miss continued to show that it can hang with the SEC’s elite. A get-right opportunity awaits with a midweek against Little Rock and road trip to struggling South Carolina, which holds an unimpressive 20-17 overall record and 2-13 mark in league action.”

D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings

Texas (29-5) Arkansas (32-5) Clemson (33-6) Tennessee (31-5) Georgia (32-6) Oregon State (26-7) Florida State (28-7) Auburn (26-10) LSU (31-6) UCLA (28-7) Ole Miss (27-9) North Carolina (28-8) UC Irvine (25-8) Georgia Tech (29-7) Alabama (29-8) Oregon (24-10) Louisville (26-9) Oklahoma (25-10) Vanderbilt (26-10) Troy (26-11) Coastal Carolina (27-9) Arizona (25-10) Southern Miss (24-12) West Virginia (20-4) TCU (28-9)

Baseball America Top 25 Rankings