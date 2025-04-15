No. 11 Ole Miss fans learn valuable lesson in stunning loss to Little Rock

The elementary school students in attendance at Swayze Field’s Annual Kids Day learned a valuable lesson about baseball: just because a team has a number in front of its name, doesn’t mean its guaranteed to beat a team with a losing record.

No. 11 Ole Miss lost Tuesday’s midday game to Little Rock, 7-3. Most of the young fans left before the game was over and missed the Trojans scoring two runs in the eighth and ninth innings to break a 3-3 tie.

It’s the first win for Little Rock against Ole Miss since 2010 and improves the Trojans’ record to 16-19 overall. Little Rock’s pitchers struck out 13 Rebels in the game and forced the Rebels to leave 12 runners on base, including a bases loaded situation in the sixth inning.

Luke Cheng drew a one-out walk and Luke Hill followed up with single and stolen base. Will Furniss drew a full count walk to load the bases and the Trojans brought in Blake Van Cleve who struck out Ryan Moerman on three-straight pitches, ending the Rebels’ best scoring chance.

Ole Miss was able to tie the game at 3-3 in the seventh inning when Isaac Humphrey hit a triple off the center field wall. But the Trojans scored a pair of runs on RBI singles in the eighth inning and two more on an RBI single in the ninth before ending the game when they caught Humphrey stealing at second base.

The loss is the second in five days for Ole Miss (27-10, 9-6 SEC), who lost two of three games to No. 4 Tennessee over the weekend. Fortunately for the Rebels, they get to face one of the few unranked SEC teams, South Carolina (20-17, 2-13 SEC), in a weekend series starting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on SECN+.