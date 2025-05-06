Lane Kiffin, Rebels raid Texas Tech’s kitchen for DB commitmen

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin isn’t just kicking back with sweet tea this offseason — he and the Ole Miss Rebels are storming the recruiting trail like it’s fourth-and-goal in the Egg Bowl.

Their latest target? A talented defensive back named Bell who’s starting to make some serious noise in the 2026 cycle.

Luke Bell, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect out of Texas, committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders back in January.

But as any seasoned fan of recruiting knows, a verbal commitment is more of a “save the date” than a signed marriage license.

And Bell’s RSVP list just got a whole lot more interesting.

Ole Miss is the latest — and loudest — suitor to come calling, becoming the first SEC program to toss an offer his way.

That’s right, Bell’s now holding a golden ticket to the SEC, and things could get interesting fast.

With size, speed, and solid tape, he may have been flying under the radar … but Kiffin’s radar apparently has night vision and a sense of humor.

Even with his Texas Tech commitment in place, Bell’s recruitment appears far from over. In fact, it may just be getting started.

Ole Miss’s offer might be the first domino in what could become a full-on recruiting frenzy. You can bet Kiffin wouldn’t mind being the first one to the party.

The Rebels have been on fire lately, racking up a pair of commitments over the weekend and showing zero signs of slowing down.

If they keep up this pace, the transfer portal may have to take a number just to keep up.

Bell’s recruitment will be one to watch, especially now that the SEC spotlight is shining in his direction.

And if Lane Kiffin has anything to say about it — and let’s be real, he always does — Ole Miss might just end up making Bell a household name in Oxford.