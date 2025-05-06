Oxford Uncorked: A toast to Oxford something to NOT miss in July

There’s something special about Oxford in the summertime.

The warm Southern breeze, the sound of laughter spilling out from patios on the Square, and that unique small-town charm that makes strangers feel like neighbors.

It’s in that spirit that Oxford Uncorked was born—a celebration of wine, food, music, and community, right here in the heart of Oxford.

What started as a conversation among a few local business owners, wine lovers and wine distributors has grown into a full-blown festival.

But make no mistake—this isn’t just another wine event. It’s a curated experience meant to bring people together.

Whether you’re a seasoned sipper or new to the world of wine, Oxford Uncorked is for you.

We’ve hand-selected over 200 wines from across the globe—reds that wrap around you like a warm hug, crisp whites perfect for the Southern heat, and rosés that just taste like summer.

You’ll get the chance to meet the makers—winemakers, vineyard owners, and passionate distributors who live and breathe wine.

Ask them anything. Sip something new. Learn, laugh, and maybe find your next favorite bottle.

We’ve partnered with some of Oxford’s favorite local chefs and wine suppliers from across the world to serve up dishes that pair perfectly with every pour.

And yes, food and wine are included in every ticket. This is a walk-around tasting, so bring your curiosity and explore the venue. You are guaranteed to find something new to discover and love.

Oxford’s energy will be in the air. Proudly hosted in a place that means so much to our community.

So mark your calendars for Saturday, July 5.

Bring your friends.

Make new ones.

Come hungry, come curious, and come ready to raise a glass to all the things that make Oxford — and great wine — worth celebrating.

We’ll see you at The Lyric. Let’s get uncorked.