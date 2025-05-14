Dart’s First Steps: Where Giants’ rookie QB shined and where he’ll grow

OXFORD, Miss. — New York Giants fans are starting to get a feel for what the Ole Miss faithful already knew about quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart, the Giants’ first-round draft choice, arrived at New York’s rookie minicamp with the kind of quiet determination that coaches love to see in a young quarterback.

For the first time in several years, the Giants have a rookie signal-caller generating genuine optimism, even if his initial workload was limited to 7-on-7 drills and scripted sessions with unfamiliar receivers.

Strong start in accuracy and leadership

Dart’s accuracy was one of the early highlights of camp. On Day 1, he connected on 8 of 10 passes, and though his completion rate dipped to 5 of 10 on Day 2, the numbers themselves only tell part of the story.

What stood out was Dart’s ability to deliver catchable balls to receivers he’d never thrown to before-except for Antwane “Juice” Wells, his former target at Ole Miss.

Beyond the stat line, Dart demonstrated initiative by taking charge of the playbook.

After the initial orientation, he gathered teammates to review each day’s script, ensuring everyone was on the same page.

“I just wanted to make sure we all understood what was expected,” Dart said on the bus ride back to the hotel.

That approach didn’t go unnoticed by coaches and teammates alike.

Areas for growth: Mechanics and decision-making

No one is suggesting Dart is ready to leapfrog the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart.

Giants coach Brian Daboll, never far from Dart’s side during drills, likely has a list of technical notes for the rookie.

The most pressing concern is Dart’s mechanics. At times, his footwork in the pocket becomes disengaged, and he tends to rush his throwing motion.

While there’s no need for a complete overhaul, “some tweaks that Daboll, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney are sure to address with him will go a long way toward making him more pro-ready,” as one observer put it.

Decision-making is another area under the microscope, though the context matters.

With no pass rush and limited defensive complexity in rookie minicamp, mistakes are less about judgment and more about exploration.

Coaches encourage quarterbacks to test the boundaries in these settings, knowing that “mistakes uncover what a quarterback can and can’t do in a game.”

For Dart, learning when to take a risk and when to play it safe will be a crucial part of his development.

Measured approach to development

Dart is not expected to challenge Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston for playing time this season.

He’s likely to begin as the emergency quarterback, only seeing the field if both veterans are unavailable. The Giants’ strategy is clear: let the veterans “hold down the fort” while Dart refines his game away from the spotlight.

Patience, both from the coaching staff and the fanbase, will be essential.

If Dart proves as coachable as he claims, his gradual development could pay dividends in the years to come. For now, his rookie minicamp performance offers a glimpse of promise-and a reminder that growth in the NFL is always a process.