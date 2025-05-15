Could Jaxson Dart start Week 1? Giants’ rookie quarterback sparks debate, optimism

OXFORD, Miss. — When the New York Giants traded up to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it signaled a bold new direction for a franchise eager to turn the page on recent struggles.

The Giants have done that before. Both Charlie Conerly and Eli Manning won championships for them.

Considering Conerly was drafted in 1945, so the folks remembering him is getting smaller every year. Both are in the Giants’ Ring of Honor.

Dart’s arrival in East Rutherford has already become the central storyline of the Giants’ offseason, with fans and analysts alike debating not just his long-term potential, but whether he could seize the starting job as early as Week 1.

Chris Simms: ‘I Would Not Be Shocked’ If Dart Starts Week 1

The conversation reached a fever pitch when NFL analyst and former quarterback Chris Simms appeared on the Up and Adams show.

Simms didn’t mince words about Dart’s prospects.

“I would not be shocked if it started off right away,” Simms said. “The amount of money they’re paying Russell Wilson does not guarantee him the starting quarterback job.

“If Jaxson Dart is phenomenal through training camp, he has a good OTAs and preseason while Russell Wilson is just okay and doesn’t look sharp, then I don’t think they’ll be scared to put Jaxson Dart in here.

“That is why they really liked him coming into the draft.”

Simms tempered expectations, adding that while Week 1 is possible, a more realistic scenario might see Dart take over by Week 5 or 6.

That’s due to the Giants’ daunting early schedule, which includes road games against Washington and Dallas before hosting the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Giants’ Plan: Patience, But Pressure Mounts

Officially, the Giants’ plan is to let Dart develop behind veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, learning the intricacies of coach Brian Daboll’s offense.

Daboll, who was instrumental in pushing for Dart’s selection, has shown visible excitement about the rookie’s potential but acknowledges he has “some things to work on before he can truly excel in the coach’s offensive system, or any NFL one, for that matter.”

Still, with general manager Joe Schoen and Daboll both on the hot seat after years of underwhelming quarterback play, the temptation to accelerate Dart’s timeline could be strong if the team stumbles out of the gate.

“When you have the head coach and the play caller in your corner, and you’re his guy, he’s going to make you succeed and continue to go in the right direction,” Simms said.

Why the Excitement? Dart’s College Production and Upside

Dart’s college numbers back up the buzz.

In his final season at Ole Miss, he completed 69.3% of his passes for over 4,200 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, while adding nearly 500 rushing yards and three more scores.

His strong arm, quick release, and ability to extend plays with his legs have drawn comparisons to other dual-threat quarterbacks who have thrived under Daboll’s tutelage.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan called Dart “the biggest reason for optimism for the Giants franchise ahead of the season,” highlighting his raw skill and the front office’s belief that he could be the long-term answer at quarterback.

What’s Next for the Giants’ Quarterback Room?

For now, Wilson is expected to start, but the leash may be short.

The Giants owe it to their veterans to compete, but if early results disappoint, the call for Dart could become irresistible-especially with a fanbase hungry for hope after years of frustration.

As the summer unfolds, all eyes will be on East Rutherford to see if Jaxson Dart can turn preseason promise into a Week 1 debut, or if patience will prevail in the Giants’ quest for a franchise quarterback.