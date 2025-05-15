Tonight, the Ole Miss baseball team faces Auburn in the final series of the regular season. The Ole Miss baseball game tonight against Auburn starts at 6:30 p.m. at Swayze Field in Oxford. Both teams are fighting for position in the SEC standings.

Ole Miss Ready for Auburn

Ole Miss comes into the game with a 35-17 record and a 14-13 mark in SEC play. The Rebels are ranked No. 22 in the country. They have won four SEC series this season and have hit 97 home runs.

Luke Hill leads the team with a .342 batting average and is on a 36-game on-base streak. Austin Fawley, the catcher, has hit 16 home runs and leads the SEC in home runs per game.

Auburn’s Strong Season

Auburn is ranked No. 2 and has a 37-15 record, with a 16-11 record in SEC play. The Tigers have won seven of their nine SEC series this year.

Auburn’s offense is hot, scoring 65 runs in the last four games. Eric Guevara stands out after a big week at the plate, earning SEC Player of the Week honors.

Pitching Matchups

Game 1: Ole Miss starts Hunter Elliott (7-3, 3.66 ERA) against Auburn’s Cam Tilly (3-1, 4.38 ERA).

Game 2: Riley Maddox (Ole Miss) faces Samuel Dutton (Auburn).

Game 3: Mason Nichols (Ole Miss) takes on Christian Chatterton (Auburn).

What to Watch

Ole Miss has power at the plate and speed on the bases. The team has stolen 67 bases, the most since 2019. Auburn’s offense is also strong, with recent games showing high run totals. Both teams have solid pitching and key players who can change the game.

Broadcast Information

Fans can watch Thursday and Saturday games on SEC Network+ and listen on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Friday’s game airs on SEC Network.

Summary

The Ole Miss baseball game tonight against Auburn is a key matchup for both teams. Ole Miss looks to end the regular season strong at home, while Auburn aims to keep its momentum going. Expect a competitive game with plenty of action from both sides.