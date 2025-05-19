Ole Miss opens as heavy favorite over Georgia State: Early outlook for season

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss is generating buzz as it prepares to kick off against Georgia State on August 30 with the early ones starting to generate action.

Las Vegas oddsmakers have already weighed in, with DraftKings listing the Rebels as a commanding 35.5-point favorite over the Panthers, marking the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

This early line reflects both the perceived gap in talent and expectations for Lane Kiffin’s squad, which is coming off a 9-3 regular season and a Gator Bowl victory.

Sportsbooks have also set the Rebels’ win total at 8.5, projecting another strong campaign as the team aims for its fourth 10-win season in five years.

Lane Kiffin’s Impact and Roster Turnover

Lane Kiffin enters his sixth season at Ole Miss, having established himself as the most successful coach of the modern era for the Rebels, second only to legendary Johnny Vaught.

“It’s been an amazing five years, Kiffin told Matt DeGregorio on WLSX. “Won a lot of games, made a lot of great relationships with people there, with people at the university.

“So many players come in, so many just got drafted and moved on to NFL teams. I think it’s like 20 signed. It’s been a great run.”

However, the 2025 season brings significant roster changes. The Rebels have lost key contributors to the NFL, including quarterback Jackson Dart, and have retooled through the transfer portal.

On the defensive side, Ole Miss added standout linemen Walter Nolan (Texas A&M) and Prince Umanmielen (Florida), linebacker Chris Paul Jr. (Arkansas), and cornerback Trey Amos (Alabama), aiming to shore up a defense that will be tested in SEC play.

“A lot of new moving parts out there, probably like most of the country has in this era of college football now,” Kiffin said about spring practices in a changing landscape. “So, a lot of guys to watch, a lot of film to watch on this and a lot of rotations of different players.

“We’ve got a lot of challenges ahead of us, of, you know, a lot of new starters at different places and continuing to figure out a roster and an evolving schedule that has another free agency coming up.”

Season Outlook and Betting Trends

The Rebels’ schedule features several winnable non-conference games, and early predictions suggest Ole Miss could comfortably reach eight wins, with the potential to surprise if the roster gels quickly.

Analysts project a 9-3 or 8-4 finish, with key SEC matchups against LSU, South Carolina, and Florida likely determining whether Ole Miss can contend for a playoff spot.

For bettors, the 35.5-point spread against Georgia State signals confidence in the Rebels’ ability to start strong.

The over/under and moneyline odds will be updated as the season approaches, but Ole Miss is expected to cover the spread and begin the year 1-0.