Ole Miss shuts out LSU, advances to SEC tournament final against Vanderbilt

HOOVER, Ala. — Ole Miss delivered another SEC Baseball Tournament surprise Saturday.

The Rebels, seeded seventh, continued their impressive postseason run with a 2-0 victory over third-seeded LSU and secures their place in the championship game against Vanderbilt.

Pitching Dominates as Rebels Blank Tigers

Ole Miss relied on a masterful pitching performance, utilizing four arms to hold LSU to just two hits across nine innings.

Starter Cade Townsend set the tone, working 4.2 innings and allowing only two hits, three walks, and striking out three. Left-hander Gunnar Dennis (4-1) took over in relief, throwing 2.1 hitless innings with two strikeouts to earn the win.

Connor Spencer closed the door in the ninth, recording his seventh save of the season.

“We’ve been locked in on the mound all week,” Townsend said after the game. “Everyone’s doing their job, and we’re feeding off each other’s energy.”

LSU’s offense, which had been potent throughout the season, stalled at the worst possible time.

The Tigers managed only two hits and failed to score for the second straight game, ending their tournament run without a trip to the final.

Early Offense Sets the Tone

The Rebels wasted no time seizing momentum.

In the top of the first inning, first baseman Will Furniss launched his 10th home run of the season on the first pitch he saw, giving Ole Miss a quick 1-0 lead.

The Rebels added a second run in the fourth when designated hitter Campbell Smithwick lined an RBI single, providing all the insurance their pitching staff would need.

“We wanted to be aggressive early,” Furniss said. “Getting that first run on the board gave us a lot of confidence.”

LSU’s Pitching Strong, But Offense Falters

Despite the loss, LSU’s pitching staff was effective.

Sophomore Jaden Noot, making his first start since SEC play began, struck out a career-high seven batters over four innings, allowing just three hits and two runs (one earned).

Chase Shores and Jacob Mayers combined for four scoreless innings in relief, but the Tigers’ bats couldn’t solve the Ole Miss staff.

“Obviously Ole Miss has a formula that works good. We hadn’t seen them and I was immediately impressed by them,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said postgame. “We have things we need to attack better, and we will attack those things in our control and keep moving forward”.

Rebels’ Postseason Surge

Ole Miss entered the tournament as a lower seed but has played its best baseball when it matters most.

The Rebels defeated Arkansas 5-2 in the quarterfinals behind another strong pitching effort and timely hitting from Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley.

Now, with three straight wins, they are one victory away from an SEC championship.

“We’re playing for each other, and it’s showing on the field,” said head coach Mike Bianco. “It’s a great group, and they believe they can win every game.”

Looking Ahead: Championship Matchup vs. Vanderbilt

The Rebels will face the Vanderbilt Commodores, who advanced to the final with a dominant 10-0 win over Tennessee.

The championship game is set for Sunday at noon CT, with both teams seeking to cap their postseason runs with a title.

LSU, meanwhile, will regroup and prepare for the NCAA Tournament, with regional sites and seeding to be announced soon.

“I think our team, how they handled the schedule, the consistency in which they did, should play with great confidence going forward, and that’s what I expect them to do,” Johnson added.