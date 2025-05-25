Vanderbilt outduels Ole Miss 3-2 to capture fifth SEC baseball title

HOOVER, Ala. — Vanderbilt clinched its fifth SEC Tournament championship with a 3-2 victory over Ole Miss on Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

For the Rebels, their strong finish to the season and run through the tournament came to an end, but not without a fight.

The Commodores got a masterful pitching performance and timely power hitting, extending their winning streak to eight games as they head into the NCAA Tournament with the nation’s top RPI.

A Fast Start and Steely Nerves

The Commodores wasted no time setting the tone.

In the bottom of the first inning, freshman Brodie Johnston, already the team’s home run leader, launched a two-run blast off the back wall of the Ole Miss bullpen.

The home run, which came after Riley Nelson was hit by a pitch, gave Vanderbilt an early 2-0 lead and electrified the black-and-gold faithful in the stands.

“It was a big moment,” Johnston said after the game. “I just wanted to put a good swing on it and help my team. The energy in the dugout was incredible after that.”

Pitching Depth Shines

Vanderbilt’s pitching staff, a hallmark of head coach Tim Corbin’s tenure, showcased its depth and resilience.

Starter Austin Nye delivered 4.2 innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out five. After walking Hayden Federico and hitting Luke Cheng in the fifth, Nye handed the ball to Miller Green, who gave up an RBI single to Mitchell Sanford but limited further damage.

Corbin’s bullpen strategy was on full display as Luke Guth entered with runners on the corners and induced a crucial pop fly to end the threat.

Guth pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, earning the win.

“Our pitchers were outstanding,” Corbin said. “They trusted each other, trusted the plan, and executed when it mattered most. That’s what championship baseball is all about.”

Humphrey’s Homer Proves Decisive

In the fifth inning, senior right fielder Jacob Humphrey provided what would become the game-winning run.

Humphrey led off with a solo home run that barely cleared the right-field fence, giving Vanderbilt a 3-1 cushion. The ball landed in the Commodores’ bullpen, sparking celebrations among the relievers.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” Humphrey reflected. “You dream about moments like this, and to come through for my teammates means everything.”

Ole Miss Fights to the End

Ole Miss, who had defeated three top-10 seeds to reach the final, refused to go quietly.

In the top of the ninth, Isaac Humphrey (no relation to Jacob) hit a solo homer to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Vanderbilt closer Sawyer Hawks, who had entered in the eighth for a six-out save, faced a tense situation after issuing two two-out walks and a balk that put the tying run in scoring position.

But Hawks kept his composure, inducing a pop-out from Brayden Randle to seal the victory and ignite a Commodore celebration on the field.

A Tournament to Remember

The championship capped a remarkable run for Vanderbilt, who entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed.

The Commodores defeated Oklahoma and Tennessee in dominant fashion before outlasting the Rebels in a classic pitchers’ duel.

For Ole Miss, the loss was a tough end to a strong tournament showing.

The Rebels, seeded seventh, knocked off Florida, Arkansas, and LSU to reach the final and are projected to host an NCAA Regional thanks to their No. 11 RPI.

Looking Ahead

With a 42-16 record and the No. 1 RPI in the country, Vanderbilt is poised to secure a top national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Commodores’ blend of pitching depth, timely hitting, and postseason experience makes them a formidable contender as the Road to Omaha begins.

“We’re proud of what we accomplished here, but our goals are bigger,” Corbin said. “We’ll enjoy this, then get back to work.”