Rising edge Star Carmelow Reed flips from Wisconsin to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — In a significant recruiting win for Ole Miss, 2026 edge prospect Carmelow Reed has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to the Rebels.

It marks another crucial addition to Ole Miss’ defensive line.

Reed, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound defensive standout from Rich Township High School in Olympia Fields, Ill., made the announcement following an official visit to Oxford that left a lasting impression on the rising junior.

The three-star prospect’s decision adds another dynamic piece to Ole Miss’s emerging 2026 recruiting class, which has steadily climbed the national rankings.

“The people around the city absolutely love the school and the players playing for the school,” Reed said. “The staff was great too. Like everybody was just awesome. I’m so excited about this.”

The flip didn’t come as a complete surprise to recruiting insiders.

Defensive line coach Randall Joyner, who has been instrumental in transforming the Rebels’ defensive front, had been building a relationship with Reed since extending an offer in the spring.

Joyner, a former SMU standout who joined Ole Miss’s staff after successful stints at Ohio State and SMU, has earned a reputation for developing defensive talent and creating genuine connections with recruits.

“Coach Joyner breaks down the game of football to where if you’re a bystander you’ll understand it, and he’s really energetic,” Reed said.

His appreciation for Joyner’s teaching style played a significant role in his decision to join the Rebels.

The Rich Township native brings impressive credentials to Oxford.

As a junior, Reed recorded 33 tackles and five sacks, showcasing his ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

His unique frame and versatility make him an intriguing prospect who could potentially line up at multiple positions along the defensive front as he continues to develop physically.

Pete Golding, Ole Miss’s defensive coordinator, sees Reed as a perfect fit for the Rebels’ aggressive defensive scheme.

The coaching staff’s collaborative approach, including contributions from assistants like Jake Schoonover, created an environment that Reed couldn’t resist.

“Coach Schoonover, Coach Golding, and everyone else were great,” Reed said. “I really loved being around them and never wanted to leave. That’s why I flipped my commitment from Wisconsin to Ole Miss.”

Reed joins an Ole Miss 2026 recruiting class that has gained significant momentum in recent months.

The Rebels have been particularly successful in attracting defensive talent, with Reed’s commitment further solidifying their defensive line of the future.

Currently ranked as the No. 51 EDGE prospect and No. 14 player in Illinois according to On3’s 2026 rankings, Reed’s ceiling remains high.

His combination of length, athleticism, and raw potential has coaches excited about his development trajectory in the SEC.

The commitment represents more than just adding another talented player to the roster.

It demonstrates Ole Miss’s growing recruiting reach beyond traditional SEC territory and highlights the program’s ability to compete with Big Ten schools for top prospects in the Midwest.

For Reed, the decision came down to fit and feel.

The atmosphere in Oxford, combined with the coaching staff’s vision for his development, created an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.