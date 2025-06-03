Handy Andy Grocery: Oxford’s BBQ & Burger legacy since the 1970s

OXFORD, Miss. — For over four decades, Handy Andy Grocery has been serving up authentic Southern comfort food at its iconic location on 800 North Lamar Blvd.

This unpretentious eatery combines the charm of a local grocery with the soul-satisfying flavors of a classic Southern kitchen.

What sets Handy Andy apart is their masterful approach to barbecue and burgers.

Their signature BBQ sandwich features perfectly smoked meat with just the right amount of slaw. It’s enough to complement but not overwhelm the rich, smoky flavors. The hamburgers hang off the bun, delivering that satisfying, homestyle taste that’s made them famous among locals and Ole Miss students alike.

The menu doesn’t stop at their famous barbecue and burgers. Regulars rave about the smoked turkey sandwich and tender pulled pork.

Don’t skip the tater tots. They’ve achieved near-legendary status among Oxford residents and are the perfect side to any main dish.

Atmosphere and Service

Walking into Handy Andy feels like stepping into Oxford’s past.

The interior is refreshingly simple, with counter service and a constant stream of locals picking up their favorite comfort foods.

The phone rings non-stop with to-go orders, testament to their enduring popularity in the community.

Value and Quality

Priced reasonably and marked by generous portions, Handy Andy maintains the perfect balance between quality and affordability. Their commitment to consistent, home-style cooking has earned them a 4.4 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor, ranking them among Oxford’s top dining destinations.

Location and Hours

Located at 800 N Lamar Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655

Phone: (662) 234-4621