Ole Miss faces critical test in 2025 SEC gauntlet with solid ESPN FPI ranking

OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team will start this year in the spotlight again. They are already getting Top 25 projections.

The Rebels, ranked 13th in ESPN’s Football Power Index, finds itself in an intriguing position with one of the SEC’s top defensive units but facing questions about roster turnover and a brutal schedule.

The Rebels’ defense, which ranks 10th nationally in the preseason FPI defensive rankings, represents a remarkable achievement for defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Since his arrival in Oxford, Golding has produced an improved defense every year, though maintaining that trajectory in 2025 presents a significant challenge.

The transfer portal has once again been a major factor in reshaping the roster.

The Rebels added 24 transfers in the first window that closed at the end of 2024, including several potential immediate impact players.

Notable additions include Arkansas tight end Luke Hasz and Oklahoma State receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, both expected to contribute immediately to the offense.

“We’re not just a team that can score points anymore,” defensive tackle Trey Dottery, speaking at SEC Media Days, on the team’s evolving identity. “We’ve built something special on defense, and that’s going to continue this season. The new guys have bought in completely to what Coach Golding is teaching.”

The schedule presents both opportunities and challenges.

A critical matchup looms on Oct. 18 when the Rebels travel to Athens to face Georgia, a game that ESPN’s FPI gives a matchup quality rating of 91.0, marking it as one of the season’s most anticipated contests.

“What Lane and his staff have built here is special,” former Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning, speaking at a recent booster event, said about the program’s direction. “The SEC is always tough, but this team has the pieces to compete with anyone. The key will be staying healthy and managing that October stretch.”

The offensive side of the ball presents its own intrigue. With Louisville transfer Pierce Clarkson joining the quarterback room, competition for the starting role has intensified.

The Rebels’ offensive scheme, which ranked 17th in the FPI’s preseason offensive metrics, continues to evolve under Kiffin’s guidance.

“What’s impressive about Ole Miss isn’t just the talent they’ve accumulated,” SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic said about the program’s transformation. “It’s how they’ve built a complete program. The defense isn’t just improved, it’s elite. That’s not something we could have said about Ole Miss three years ago.”

Anonymous SEC coaches have expressed skepticism about the portal-heavy approach, but Kiffin remains confident in his strategy.

“We’re building this program to compete for championships,” he said at spring practice. “The portal is just one tool we use to get there.”

The Rebels’ path to success in 2025 will likely depend on how quickly the new additions mesh with returning talent. Cayden Lee leads a group of returning players expected to provide leadership and continuity.

Looking ahead to the season’s critical moments, the October stretch featuring Georgia, followed by traditional SEC West matchups, will likely define the Rebels’ season.

With the expanded playoff format providing more opportunities for SEC teams – the conference is projected to get 4.6 teams into the playoff – Ole Miss’s path to contention remains open, despite the challenging schedule.

For a program that has consistently evolved under Kiffin’s leadership, the 2025 season represents another opportunity to reshape expectations in Oxford. The combination of defensive excellence and offensive innovation could make the Rebels one of the SEC’s most intriguing teams to watch.