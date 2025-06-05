Southern Smoke: Booth’s Barbeque brings Texas-style flavor to Oxford

In the heart of Oxford, Mississippi, where culinary traditions run as deep as Ole Miss football roots, Booth’s Barbeque has carved out its own distinctive niche.

Located at 2200 South Lamar Blvd., this Texas-style barbecue joint combines authentic smoke-kissed meats with a unique outdoor entertainment space that’s transforming the local food scene.

“We wanted to create something different for Oxford,” says pit master James Booth, whose dedication to craft is evident in every slice of brisket. “Our goal wasn’t just to open another restaurant. We wanted to build a community gathering spot where great food meets good times.”

The restaurant’s signature offering is their Texas-style brisket, available in both lean and fatty cuts.

Each piece undergoes a meticulous 14-hour smoking process using locally sourced oak wood, resulting in a perfectly rendered bark and the distinctive pink smoke ring that barbecue enthusiasts crave.

Beyond the brisket, Booth’s menu reads like a greatest hits of Southern barbecue. Their pulled pork sandwich has earned local acclaim, while the jalapeno-cheddar sausage links provide a spicy Texas twist.

The sides aren’t afterthoughts either. The jalapeño bacon mac and cheese has developed its own following, and the Mexican street corn offers a creative departure from traditional barbecue sides.

What sets Booth’s apart is “The Yard,” an expansive outdoor space that’s become a hub for local entertainment. The venue hosts live music events, private gatherings, and casual hangouts, complete with yard games and a barn bar that creates an atmosphere mixing rustic charm with modern amenities.

“We’re open Wednesday through Sunday,” explains Sarah Mitchell, the events coordinator. “But weekends are when The Yard really comes alive. We’ve hosted everything from wedding rehearsals to Ole Miss parent weekends, and watching this space bring people together has been incredible.”

The restaurant’s commitment to quality extends to their service model. Operating as a counter-service establishment, they smoke their meats fresh daily, following the time-honored barbecue tradition of serving until sold out. This approach has earned them a loyal following and consistently positive reviews.

“What Booth’s has accomplished is remarkable,” Local food critic Michael Thompson said. “They’ve managed to bring authentic Texas-style barbecue to Oxford while creating something that feels uniquely Mississippi. It’s not just about the food – it’s about the experience.”

The restaurant has also become a significant player in Oxford’s catering scene. Their mobile smoking capabilities allow them to bring their Texas-style barbecue to events throughout the region, from corporate gatherings to wedding celebrations.

As Oxford’s culinary landscape continues to evolve, Booth’s Barbeque stands as a testament to how traditional barbecue techniques can be successfully merged with modern dining expectations.

Their combination of quality smoked meats, innovative sides, and community-focused atmosphere has created more than just another restaurant – it’s become a destination where food, friendship, and Southern hospitality converge.

Operating Hours:

Wednesday & Thursday: 11 AM – 8 PM

Friday & Saturday: 11 AM – 10 PM

Sunday: 11 AM – 8 PM