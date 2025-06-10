Legacy of No. 1: Princewill Umanmielen steps into brother’s shadow at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — When Princewill Umanmielen stepped onto the practice field wearing No. 1 this summer, it wasn’t just a jersey change. It was a statement.

The former Nebraska defensive end, who previously wore No. 16 during spring camp, is now carrying forward a family tradition at Ole Miss that his brother Princely established during the Rebels’ record-setting 2024 season.

The number change comes as Princely begins his NFL journey with the Carolina Panthers, who selected him with the 77th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The elder Umanmielen left big shoes to fill, having helped lead Ole Miss to a nation-leading 52 sacks in 2024, including 10.5 of his own.

“People say our game is similar, but I just let the tape speak for itself,” Princewill said, addressing comparisons to his brother. “That’s for y’all to decide, I guess.”

The younger Umanmielen brings his own impressive credentials to Oxford. Rated as the No. 4 edge rusher in the transfer portal, his arrival couldn’t have come at a better time for defensive line coach Randall Joyner.

At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Princewill possesses the physical tools to be an impact player.

During his time at Nebraska, he showed flashes of brilliance, recording 35 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks across 23 games.

Coaching instability in Lincoln, having worked under three different position coaches – led him to seek a more stable situation.

“Just coaching changing. I had three different coaches as my position coach,” Umanmielen said. “Then my recent coach went to Florida State. It was really a decision about coaching and who could coach me to get me to the next level.”

Under Joyner’s guidance, Ole Miss’s defensive line has become one of the most feared units in college football. The young coach’s track record of developing NFL talent, including Princely Umanmielen, made Oxford an attractive destination for the younger brother.

“Princely just told me stuff that was going on down here,” Princewill said. “The decision was really mine, but he was looking out for Ole Miss.

“You know how that goes. Do what I got to do to get where I want to go … it’s the league. I take the advice he gives me because I saw he’s been a part of the process.”

The timing of Princewill’s arrival coincides with heightened expectations for Ole Miss’s 2025 campaign. The Rebels enter the season with a top-10 defense and several key transfer additions, setting the stage for what could be a breakthrough year in the SEC.

NFL scout Marcus Thompson, speaking on condition of anonymity, sees potential in the younger Umanmielen.

“What stands out about Princewill is his raw athleticism,” he said. “He’s got a quick first step and natural bend around the edge. If he can develop his technique under Joyner’s tutelage, he could be special.”

The brotherhood aspect adds an intriguing layer to Princewill’s story.

While some might feel pressure wearing their sibling’s number, especially following such a successful season, he views it as motivation. The brothers’ parallel paths, both transferring to Ole Miss in search of development and NFL preparation, speak to the program’s growing reputation as a defensive pipeline.

Pete Golding’s defensive scheme, which helped the Rebels achieve their record-setting sack total in 2024, should provide ample opportunities for Princewill to showcase his abilities.

The system emphasizes aggressive play from edge rushers, something that aligns well with his skill set.

As the Rebels prepare for their season opener against Georgia State on August 30, all eyes in Oxford will be watching to see if No. 1 can live up to its recent history.

But for Princewill Umanmielen, the goal isn’t to replicate his brother’s success. It’s to build his own legacy while following the path Princely helped illuminate.

“I’m here to work,” Princewill stated simply. “The number on my jersey doesn’t make the player. It’s about what you do when you’re wearing it.”