Four-star edge Landon Barnes praises Ole Miss visit, connecting with Joyner

OXFORD, Miss. — Four-star edge rusher Landon Barnes, one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, recently wrapped up his official visit to Ole Miss, leaving with high praise for both the program and defensive line coach Randall Joyner.

The 6-foot-3.5, 235-pound Texas native is a consensus top-20 edge rusher nationally and continues to command attention from premier programs, including Ohio State, Texas, and Georgia, as he narrows his recruitment.

Barnes’ recruitment has been described as measured and deliberate.

After strong junior season performances, his profile soared, prompting visits to powerhouse schools. Yet, it was his recent stop in Oxford that appears to have left a strong impression.

“Huge thanks to Ole Miss Coaches, Staff and players for an incredible OV! Grateful for the hospitality and care you showed my parents and me,” Barnes shared on social media, signaling just how meaningful the experience was for both him and his family.

The atmosphere cultivated by Rebels coach Lane Kiffin and his staff, particularly Randall Joyner, continues to resonate with prospects.

Joyner, entering his fourth season as defensive line coach, has been credited with pushing Ole Miss to new heights, guiding the Rebels to their first 11-win season in program history and building a unit regarded among the most well-rounded in college football.

During his visit, Barnes connected closely with Joyner, whose reputation for developing linemen and personal approach to coaching has helped Ole Miss stand out in a crowded field.

While the specifics of their conversations remain private, the rapport between coach and prospect was evident, with Barnes describing Joyner as “genuine” and emphasizing how valued he felt during his time in Oxford.

Barnes’ decision-making process remains ongoing. He has taken official visits to Arizona State and Washington, with additional trips expected as he finalizes his top choices.

Each program presents a unique case: Texas is surging after Barnes’ initial visit to Austin, while Ohio State and Georgia remain strong contenders, reflecting the high stakes and intense competition for the four-star edge.

What distinguishes Ole Miss, according to those close to the program, is the combination of high-level football and a “family atmosphere.”

Prospects like Barnes are not only evaluating facilities and playing time but also how they and their families are treated.

“The hospitality and care you showed my parents and me” made a significant difference, Barnes said.

Barnes’ recruitment is a testament to the increasingly complex decisions top high school athletes face.

With NIL opportunities, early playing time, and NFL development all in play, official visits like the one to Ole Miss are crucial for narrowing choices.

As the summer progresses, Barnes will weigh his options with the same measured approach he’s shown throughout the process.

The Rebels have positioned themselves well, but with the likes of Texas, Ohio State, and Georgia in the mix, the race is far from over.

For now, Ole Miss fans can take solace in knowing that their program and staff left a lasting impression on one of the most coveted defenders in the country.