Ole Miss to host Miami in 2025 ACC-SEC Challenge at SJB Pavilion

OXFORD, Miss. — In December, Oxford will again be the site of a marquee college basketball matchup as Ole Miss will host Miami for the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge.

This third installment of the annual event, announced Thursday by ESPN, brings together two programs at pivotal moments in their respective journeys.

The contest is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, at SJB Pavilion, with tip-off time and broadcast details to be determined.

The Rebels enter the matchup riding a wave of momentum.

Ole Miss is one of only five SEC programs to hold a perfect record in the event, sitting at 2-0 since its inception in 2023.

Last year, they traveled to Louisville and routed the Cardinals 86-63, following a convincing 72-52 win over North Carolina State (who reached the Final Four) in the inaugural challenge.

These results have given Ole Miss the largest margin of victory (+43) among all 32 participating teams and one of the stingiest defenses, allowing the fourth-fewest points per game in the series.

Rebels coach Chris Beard, entering his third season with the Rebels, hasn’t hesitated to set high expectations.

“We’ve built something here,” Beard said recently. “The Challenge is a chance to measure ourselves against the best, and our guys are hungry for it.”

Beard’s tenure has been marked by roster turnover and program-building, but his teams have responded on the big stage.

The 2025-26 Rebels will feature a blend of experience and new talent, returning four core players while integrating eight transfers and four freshmen. Summer practices began June 9, and Beard’s focus is on cohesion.

“We’ve got a deep group, and everyone’s bought in,” Beard said after the roster was announced. “Chemistry takes time, but I like where we’re headed.”

Miami, meanwhile, arrives in Oxford amid significant transition.

After a difficult 2024-25 campaign and the retirement of longtime coach Jim Larrañaga, the Hurricanes have turned to Jai Lucas, a respected assistant from Kentucky, to take the reins.

Lucas brings a reputation for player development and recruiting acumen.

“We know it’s a challenge, but it’s an opportunity,” Lucas told reporters in his introductory press conference. “We want to play fast, compete hard, and give our fans something to be proud of.”

The Hurricanes are looking to rebound after a season that saw them slip from the heights of their 2023 Final Four run. Miami’s roster will also feature significant new faces, with Lucas tasked with blending returners and transfers into a cohesive unit.

This matchup carries added intrigue given both programs’ recent histories. Ole Miss’s homecourt advantage has proven formidable, especially as the Rebels set attendance records during the 2024-25 season. Their fans have turned SJB Pavilion into a difficult environment for visitors, and season ticket renewals are already generating buzz ahead of the matchup. “Oxford is a special place to play. Our fans bring it every night,” said returning guard Jaylen Murray, expected to be a leader for the Rebels this season.

The ACC/SEC Challenge itself has quickly become a highlight of the non-conference calendar, pitting two of college basketball’s premier leagues against each other. While the inaugural series ended in a 7-7 split, the SEC dominated last year, winning 14 of 16 games. For Ole Miss, the event is more than a single game—it’s a benchmark for progress. As ESPN’s Jeff Borzello wrote, “The Challenge is a chance for programs like Ole Miss to show they belong in the national conversation.”

Looking ahead, both teams will use the early-season tilt as a springboard.

For Ole Miss, a win would sustain their perfect record in the Challenge and bolster their NCAA Tournament résumé.

For Miami, it represents a chance to kickstart the Jai Lucas era with a statement win on the road.

Tickets for the game will be available to the public starting July 1 at OleMissTix.com.

With both teams looking to set the tone for their seasons, December’s matchup in Oxford promises a compelling early test for two evolving programs.