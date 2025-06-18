Blind Pig Pub: Oxford’s home for creative sandwiches, BBQ and craft beer

Tucked just off the historic Oxford Square at 105 N Lamar Blvd, The Blind Pig Pub has quietly built a reputation as the local go-to for serious sandwiches, inventive burgers, and a stellar draft beer lineup, all without the usual fuss or pretension.

More than just a bar, this spot is a neighborhood haunt where regulars swap stories over cold pints and newcomers linger long enough to become part of the furniture.

Walking in, you’re hit with a whiff of nostalgia—brick walls, chalkboard specials, and the hum of happy conversation.

It’s not a sports bar in the rowdy sense, nor a stuffy gastropub. Instead, The Blind Pig feels like that perfectly worn flannel shirt: comfortable, reliable, and just a little bit rebellious.

The menu is stacked with familiar classics, but don’t let that fool you.

There’s a clear love for good food and a willingness to riff on tradition. The cheeseburger, praised as “the best in Oxford, possibly the world” by one passionate Redditor, comes loaded with a juicy patty, fresh toppings, and a toasted bun that holds up to a full pour of BBQ sauce or house-made slaw.

If you’re feeling bolder, the Ma’ Barker Burger is a local legend. It’s smashed beef layered with pulled pork, tangy barbecue sauce, and cool slaw, a creation that’s a little rowdy and completely satisfying.

Sandwiches are where the kitchen’s creativity really shines.

The French dip, a house favorite, arrives hot, soft, and stacked with roast beef and melty cheese—the kind of sandwich you eat with both hands and a stack of napkins.

Fans rave about the Italian, which comes pressed and heated, the flavors melding just right. There’s even a black bean burger, so vegetarians aren’t left out of the fun, and a Yard Bird quesadilla that gets called “one of the best in the South.”

Don’t skip the starters.

Meat and cheese trays feature house-smoked pulled pork and sausage, a nod to the Blind Pig’s Southern roots. The kitchen isn’t afraid to get playful, tossing in unique twists or rotating specials to keep regulars guessing.

According to their own site, “Our food is anything but typical — you’ll find a menu full of classics with creative twists and gourmet touches.”

But food is only half the story.

The Blind Pig’s bar is a serious draw in its own right, pouring 20 draft beers that rotate between Mississippi standouts and national craft favorites.

Whether you’re chasing a hoppy IPA or a smooth stout, the selection is broad enough that even the pickiest beer lover leaves happy.

“Very friendly service. Average prices and portions. Good location right downtown with free parking,” says one reviewer.

Service here is easygoing and quick, the kind that remembers your usual after a couple of visits. The staff and patrons both are “southern friendly,” as one local puts it, and it’s not uncommon to see folks chatting up strangers at the bar.

Hours are generous, too. The Blind Pig is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. That means you can swing in for a quiet lunch, grab a bite before a Rebels game, or wind down long after the rest of the Square has gone quiet.

While The Blind Pig may take its name from old Prohibition-era slang for a clandestine speakeasy, today it’s about as open and welcoming as they come. The only secret here is how they keep every crowd—students, locals, and out-of-towners—coming back.

If you’re in Oxford and looking for a spot that feels like home, where the pours are generous and the food is honest, The Blind Pig Pub is your place. Just don’t expect to leave hungry—or thirsty.