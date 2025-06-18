Jaxson Dart shows promising growth in first Giants offseason amid high expectations

Jaxson Dart arrived in East Rutherford this spring carrying the weight of Ole Miss records and the hopes of a restless New York Giants fan base.

In the swirl of rookie introductions, playbook installs, and the daily grind of NFL learning, the 22-year-old quarterback has become one of the league’s most closely watched rookies.

Not as a savior, but as a student.

Drafted in the first round this April, Dart landed in a quarterback room thick with experience.

With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston ahead of him on the depth chart, Dart’s immediate future is not to lead the Giants’ offense, but to absorb everything he can.

By all accounts, he’s doing so at a clip that has impressed coaches and teammates alike.

“He’s done excellent picking up information,” Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters, noting Dart’s rapid assimilation of the playbook and his “aggressive” approach with the football.

That’s a trait Daboll welcomes as the rookie learns the ropes.

Dart’s early days in New Jersey have not been without their bumps. He’s been seen taking snaps with both the first and third teams, a move designed by Daboll to introduce pressure and unpredictability.

“There’s usually a level of anxiety at times for young players when they get thrown into the mix,” Daboll said, explaining that dropping Dart into huddles with established veterans is an intentional trial by fire.

The message is be ready, no matter which jersey you’re wearing.

Quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney echoed the sentiment, calling Dart’s approach “impressive” and emphasizing his professionalism in transitioning to the demands of the NFL.

“He’s done a really good job of coming in here and understanding what he’s gotta do to make himself a pro and approaching it the right way,” Tierney said.

The results have been promising, if uneven, which is exactly what the Giants expected.

At times during organized team activities, Dart’s arm talent has flashed, with one particularly sharp touchdown pass during minicamp drawing praise from observers.

But he’s also had rough days, including a well-documented poor showing at an OTA session where timing and decision-making lagged.

In New York, where the appetite for quarterback drama is insatiable, every throw is scrutinized for hints of the future.

For now, the plan is patience. The Giants’ front office and coaching staff have emphasized that Dart’s development is a marathon, not a sprint.

Selected 25th overall, he was viewed as a high-upside, high-variance player: a strong-armed, mobile quarterback with a college pedigree for extending plays and managing high-pressure moments.

His time at Ole Miss, where he became the program’s all-time leading passer in just two seasons, gave the Giants confidence in his leadership and adaptability.

Still, the leap from SEC Saturdays to NFL Sundays is considerable.

Dart is the youngest quarterback on an NFL roster this season, and the Giants have been careful not to force his progression.

“The true test will be once we start with live hitting and preseason games. But he’s progressed since he’s been here to where he’s made good improvement,” Daboll said, hinting that the evaluation process is far from complete.

His transition is being watched closely by veteran mentors.

Russell Wilson, brought in this offseason, has been an active resource, while Jameis Winston’s presence offers another perspective on navigating early-career adversity.

The Giants’ approach is to surround Dart with experience, hoping some of the habits and mindsets of his veteran teammates rub off as he navigates the rookie learning curve.

At 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, Dart’s physical tools are apparent the moment he steps on the field.

His arm strength, quick release, and mobility drew favorable comparisons to other recent first-rounders in pre-draft evaluations.

Scouts and analysts cautioned that his accuracy and decision-making under pressure could be inconsistent, and those traits have surfaced in practice—sometimes within the same session.

Dart’s willingness to take coaching stands out.

“I feel like it’s been super fun. Quite honestly, it’s been a great experience just learning from some of the best,” Dart said after a recent minicamp, referencing not just his coaches but the daily chess match against NFL-level defensive schemes.

The rookie has taken a visible leadership role in practice, communicating with teammates, asking questions, and—when necessary—instructing others in the huddle.

The Giants’ quarterback situation remains fluid, with Wilson and Winston expected to compete for the starting job in training camp.

Dart, for now, is the future—though the timeline for his ascendance remains deliberately vague.

The Giants’ brass is content to let him develop behind the scenes, even as fans and media speculate about the possibility of a changing of the guard should the team stumble out of the gate.

As the offseason program wraps and players disperse ahead of July’s training camp, Dart will return to Oxford, for his third annual youth football camp. It’s a reminder of how quickly the present becomes the past in the NFL, and how fleeting the spotlight can be for young quarterbacks.

For now, though, New York’s next big hope is content to wait his turn, sharpen his skills, and quietly build the foundation for what the Giants hope is a long career.

What sets Dart’s story apart is not just the hype, but the humility.

“He’s fit right in with those guys. He’s smart. He’s aggressive with the football, which I like,” Daboll noted, pointing to a blend of confidence and coachability that bodes well for the long haul.

In a city accustomed to quarterback controversies, Dart’s quiet, professional approach has been a welcome change of pace.

Whether this patience pays off remains to be seen. For now, the Giants are betting that Dart’s methodical climb will one day be remembered as the start of something significant.