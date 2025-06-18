Ole Miss hosts top four-star recruits Dorian Barney, Paris Melvin Jr. in major recruiting push

Lane Kiffin, the head coach who’s made Ole Miss a magnet for high-profile recruits, had two more of the nation’s most coveted four-star prospects in town for official visits.

Dorian Barney, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback from Carrollton High School in Ga., has become one of the most sought-after defensive backs in the country.

Ranked as the No. 14 cornerback and No. 148 overall prospect nationally by the 247Sports composite, Barney’s stock has soared after a breakout season that saw him record 32 tackles, eight interceptions, and six pass breakups as a sophomore.

His performance hasn’t gone unnoticed, with blue-blood programs like Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech all vying for his commitment.

“I feel like I’m a big priority for every school I visit,” Barney said recently, reflecting on his visits to Penn State and Texas A&M.

As his July 5 decision date approaches, his visit to Oxford could prove crucial as Kiffin’s staff seeks to make a lasting impression.

On the offensive side, Paris Melvin Jr. of Cy Springs High School in Cypress, Texas, brought his own buzz to Oxford.

The 6-foot, 165-pound athlete is rated as the No. 10 wide receiver nationally and No. 138 in the Top247.

Melvin is a true multi-position threat, playing running back, quarterback, wide receiver, and cornerback as a junior while rushing for over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. His speed is undeniable, clocking a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and recording multiple long jumps over 18 feet.

Melvin’s versatility and explosiveness have attracted attention from a slew of top programs, including Texas, Baylor, and Michigan, but his decision timeline remains open as the summer unfolds.

For Kiffin and his staff, these mid-week visits represent more than just another notch on the recruiting calendar.

After finishing ninth in the SEC and 16th nationally in the most recent 247Sports composite rankings, the Rebels are keenly aware that landing elite talent at skill positions can change the program’s trajectory.

“We’ve cultivated a high-energy environment that thrives on innovation and a player-centric culture,” Kiffin said in a recent interview, doubling down on his philosophy of building relationships as much as rosters.

The stakes are clear. The 2025 recruiting cycle is shaping up as a pivotal juncture for Ole Miss.

With the SEC becoming ever more competitive, the difference between a top-15 class and a top-10 class could be the difference between contending and chasing.

The Rebels’ 2025 class is already headlined by five-star receiver Caleb Cunningham and boasts commitments from several of Mississippi’s top prospects, but adding players like Barney and Melvin would underscore Kiffin’s ability to recruit nationally as well as locally.

Barney’s recruitment, in particular, has taken on a national flavor.

“I’m looking for a place where I can develop as a player and as a person,” he told reporters after his Penn State visit.

He’s drawn to defensive-minded programs, but he’s also intrigued by the chance to play in the SEC, widely regarded as the toughest conference in college football.

Ole Miss, with its reputation for giving young players opportunities early, could offer Barney a fast track to playing time.

Melvin, meanwhile, brings a Texas swagger and the kind of do-it-all athleticism that has become increasingly valuable in the modern college game.

“I just want to be somewhere that feels like home and lets me showcase my skills,” Melvin said in a recent interview.

His ability to line up all over the field makes him a fit for Kiffin’s fast-paced, creative offense, which has turned previously unheralded recruits into national stars.

The Rebels’ approach to recruiting has shifted since Kiffin arrived in Oxford. Gone are the days of relying solely on in-state talent.

Instead, Ole Miss has expanded its recruiting footprint, aggressively targeting blue-chip prospects across the Southeast and beyond.

The results have been striking. The 2025 class is on pace to be one of the best in school history, and the program’s national profile has never been higher.

Still, the competition is fierce. Programs like Michigan, Texas A&M, and Penn State have deep-pocketed NIL collectives and established pipelines to top recruits.

This puts pressure on Kiffin’s staff not only to sell the Ole Miss experience but also to demonstrate a clear path to the NFL.

“We talk about development, about getting guys ready for the next level,” Kiffin said. “It’s not just about where you start, but where you finish.”

His message resonates with recruits who are looking beyond Saturdays in the fall.

As Barney’s decision date looms and Melvin’s list of suitors grows, the next few weeks will be critical.

Ole Miss’s ability to secure commitments from either (or both) could send shockwaves through the recruiting landscape and provide a boost heading into fall camp.

For now, the focus is on making Oxford feel like home for these talented teenagers, a place where their football dreams can flourish.

The visits this week included campus tours, meetings with academic advisors, and plenty of time in the film room with position coaches.

The highlight, according to several in attendance, was the chance to sit down with Kiffin himself.

“He keeps it real,” Barney said. “He tells you what you need to hear, not just what you want to hear.” Melvin echoed that sentiment: “Coach Kiffin’s energy is contagious. You can tell he cares about his players.”

As the sun set over the Grove, it was clear that these weren’t just routine visits.

For Barney and Melvin (and for Ole Miss) the stakes were higher, the conversations deeper and the possibilities wide open.