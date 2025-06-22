Ole Miss makes late push for four-star Auburn commit Denairius Gray

OXFORD, Miss. — Denairius Gray apparently enjoyed Ole Miss enough this weekend that some folks are speculating his Auburn commitment may not be so solid.

Gray, a four-star wide receiver from Hollywood, Fla., has been Auburn’s prized 2026 commit since January, but his official visit to Oxford signals a recruitment that’s far from settled.

Gray’s itinerary this summer reads like a who’s who of college football.

Auburn commit Denairius Gray rolled into Oxford for an Ole Miss official visit to cap a busy month of June. Here's a look at him with WRs coach George McDonald. pic.twitter.com/yHWTXJd5PI — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) June 22, 2025

He’s taken official visits to Kentucky, N.C. State, Washington, and Auburn, before capping June in Oxford with the Rebels.

“I’m just gonna sit down with my family, take all my visits and make sure I’m making the best decision,” Gray told 247Sports, joining the current trend of top recruits keeping their options open deep into their senior year.

At Ole Miss, Gray was joined by current Rebels commit Jameson Powell, a California standout who pledged to Lane Kiffin in January.

Powell, one of the jewels of the Rebels’ 2026 class, has become an active recruiter, hoping to convince Gray to join a class currently ranked 19th nationally. Together, the two wideouts spent time with receivers coach George McDonald, who has been relentless in his pursuit of Gray since the spring.

McDonald, a former Illinois standout and 24-year coaching veteran, is known for his ability to connect with recruits and develop NFL-caliber talent.

He’s been clear about Gray’s potential fit in the Rebels’ offense, which thrives on versatile, playmaking receivers. During the visit, McDonald was seen walking the campus with Gray, sparking speculation among recruiting analysts and fans alike.

Still, Auburn remains the favorite … for now. Gray’s bond with Auburn receivers coach Marcus Davis, himself a former Tigers wideout and one of the top recruiters in the SEC, is the foundation of his commitment.

“He’s a real great coach and definitely the reason I committed here,” Gray said of Davis. “I have a great relationship with him and continue to build it.”

Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class is a consensus top-10 group, ranked as high as No. 6 nationally, with Davis playing a pivotal role in landing blue-chip receivers.

For Gray, who posted 48 receptions for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior at Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, the program’s recent momentum and offensive philosophy have strong appeal.

But the recruiting battle is heating up. Ole Miss is not alone in pursuing Gray.

Kentucky and N.C. State have hosted him for official visits. Washington has also made a strong impression.

Multiple SEC and ACC programs reportedly remain in regular contact, hoping to catch Gray’s attention before signing day.

“Other schools are making a push for 4⭐️ WR Denairius Gray,” Auburn Undercover reported on X. “But after his official visit to The Plains, he’s still locked in with Auburn.”

Other schools are making a push for 4⭐️ WR Denairius Gray 🔥👀 But after his official visit to The Plains, he’s still locked in with Auburn. Momentum is holding strong — and the bond is real. Click the link below to read more about his visithttps://t.co/iGtI5sYJPD — Auburn Undercover 🐅🔎 (@Auburn247) June 18, 2025

What makes Gray so coveted? At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he brings a blend of speed, route-running, and high-point ability rarely seen in his class.

The On3 Industry Ranking, a composite algorithm combining all four major recruiting services, lists him as the No. 300 prospect nationally, the No. 51 receiver, and the No. 43 player in Florida. Rivals has him ranked even higher, at No. 66 overall and No. 11 among wideouts (Rivals).

For Ole Miss, flipping Gray would be a signature win for Lane Kiffin’s staff.

The Rebels’ 2025 class is surging, with key commits like Powell and top Mississippi receiver Caleb Cunningham. Kiffin’s offense, known for its tempo and emphasis on explosive plays, has been a major draw for receivers seeking early playing time and national exposure.

The visit’s timing is also notable. Auburn’s class recently lost a commitment from linebacker Shadarius Toodle. It’s a volatile recruiting cycle.

For Gray, seeing the Rebels’ facilities, meeting with Kiffin and McDonald, and spending time with Powell may have added new dimensions to his decision.

The recruiting calculus is further complicated by the NCAA’s current rules around Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, which give top prospects more leverage than ever.

While neither Auburn nor Ole Miss staff have commented publicly about NIL in Gray’s case, industry analysts acknowledge its growing role in high-profile recruitments.

Gray’s next step is to regroup with his family and weigh his options.

“I feel good about my commitment,” he reiterated after his Auburn visit. “I’m really just sitting down with my family, taking my visits, and making sure I make the best decision for myself.”

That decision, whenever it comes, will send ripples across the SEC.

With the early signing period still months away, Ole Miss, Auburn, and other suitors will likely keep the pressure on.

For the Rebels, the pitch is clear, join a rising class, play in a high-octane offense, and carve out a legacy in Oxford. For Auburn, the message is about trust, continuity, and the relationships Gray has built over the past year.

For now, Denairius Gray’s recruitment remains open, his future unwritten.

Whether he ultimately dons Tiger stripes or Rebel red, his decision will be closely watched and could help shape the balance of power in the SEC for years to come.