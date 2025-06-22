Ole Miss sees recruiting momentum after final June official visit weekend

OXFORD, Miss. — With the final official visit weekend of June just wrapped, Ole Miss football program found itself at the heart of the SEC recruiting conversation.

“They made it clear how much they wanted us here,” said four-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison, reflecting on his whirlwind visit. “It’s not just about the football. It’s the way the coaches and the players treat you. It just feels like family.”

Over the past three days, Oxford became a crossroads for some of the nation’s top high school football prospects.

The coaching staff, led by Lane Kiffin, spent the weekend making their case to blue-chip recruits, hoping to lock down a class that could keep the Rebels at the center of the playoff race for years to come.

“We know what it takes to build something special here,” Kiffin told a group of visiting players, according to team insiders. “We’ve done it before, and we’re not slowing down.”

Among the dozens of prospects in town was Westlake quarterback Rees Wise, who committed to Ole Miss in April but made sure to return for the final weekend.

“I’m locked in,” Wise said, smiling as he left the Manning Center. “The energy here is contagious. I wanted to come back and see it all again before I start my senior year.”

Wise is just one of several key commits who reaffirmed their commitment this weekend, signaling stability for the Rebels’ future at the most important position.

The Rebels’ recruiting weekend wasn’t just about cementing prior relationships. It was also about pushing for late surges with undecided prospects like Dorian Barney, a four-star safety out of Florida, and Paris Melvin Jr., a highly-touted wide receiver who has drawn attention from multiple SEC rivals.

“The facilities are insane, but it’s really the vibe with the coaches that stands out,” Barney said. “They care about you as a person, not just a player.”

For Kiffin and his staff, this final weekend before the NCAA’s summer recruiting “dead period” was a last, critical chance to make impressions that could shape the 2025 roster.

“We want guys who want to be here,” said defensive coordinator Pete Golding. “Every visit matters, but there’s something special about bringing everyone together right before the break. It gives us a chance to show what makes Ole Miss different.”

The Rebels have already landed 23 new additions to the 2025 roster, a haul that positions them sixth among SEC programs and solidly inside the national top 20 for recruiting. That number could rise if the weekend’s momentum carries through the next few weeks.

“Our class is not finished,” Kiffin told a group of boosters. “We’re still working. We’re going to finish strong.”

No recruit drew more attention this weekend than offensive lineman Edward Baker, a top-100 national prospect from Texas.

“I’ve visited a lot of places, but this was different,” Baker said. “The way the staff made me feel wanted — it’s hard to put into words. My family noticed it too.”

Baker’s decision is expected soon, with Ole Miss battling several SEC rivals to land his signature.

Social media buzzed with reactions from prospects and their families, many of whom posted photos and videos from the weekend. The hashtag #HottyToddy trended regionally as recruits shared moments from campus tours, team meals, and candid sit-downs with coaches.

One parent wrote, “It’s clear Coach Kiffin runs a tight ship but also genuinely cares about these young men. That’s rare in this business.”

The weekend also saw the return of several current players who came to help with recruiting efforts, serving as peer mentors for the high schoolers.

“We tell them the truth,” said junior wideout Chris Bell. “It’s tough, but it’s worth it if you want to get better and play at the highest level. And nobody does it like Oxford.”

This peer-to-peer recruitment has become a hallmark of Kiffin’s approach, creating a sense of continuity and buy-in that’s rare in today’s transfer-heavy landscape.

Of course, not every visitor left with a decision made. Several top targets, including four-star cornerback Anderson and wide receiver Tristen Keys, are set to visit other campuses in July. The consensus among those close to the program is that Ole Miss did what it needed to.

“We gave them something to think about,” said one assistant coach, “and that’s all you can ask for at this stage.”

The results of the weekend are already being felt. On Monday morning, the Rebels landed a surprise commitment from a top-150 linebacker who cited the “family atmosphere” and “unmatched energy” of the visit as deciding factors.

“You only get one chance to make a first impression,” he said in his commitment video. “Ole Miss just felt right.”

With the recruiting dead period now in effect, the coaching staff will turn its focus to nurturing the relationships built over the weekend and locking down verbal pledges. The next few weeks will be crucial as prospects weigh their options and finalize decisions ahead of the fall.

“The work doesn’t stop,” Kiffin said. “If anything, it gets more intense from here.”

For Ole Miss fans, the June official visit weekend has become a tradition and a gauge for the program’s trajectory.

This year, it feels less like a conclusion and more like a beginning. Just the latest chapter in a story that shows no sign of slowing down.