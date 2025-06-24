Jaxson Dart’s humility, work ethic shine in Giants’ rookie transition

Jaxson Dart stood on the sunbaked turf of East Rutherford, helmet in hand, sweat trailing down his brow, and spoke with the quiet conviction of a man who knows what it takes to start over.

“This is the most important thing to me,” Dart told reporters after a brisk minicamp workout, his words echoing through the New York Giants’ facility. “Being able to come to work every single day. I love it.”

Jaxson Dart says he trusts the Giants' plan for him: "They've had this blueprint and they've done it with different quarterbacks that have succeeded at the highest level. I trust them. For me, I'm just trying to be the most coachable player I can. I want to play well in the… pic.twitter.com/uCytfLvH3Z — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 18, 2025

For Dart, the NFL is the next step in a journey defined by humility, relentless work, and a willingness to learn from every stumble and success.

Drafted 25th overall by the Giants after a celebrated run at Ole Miss, Dart enters a quarterback room bursting with experience and expectations.

New York’s bold move to trade back into the first round spoke volumes about their confidence in the 21-year-old from Utah. Giants coach Brian Daboll did not hide his enthusiasm.

“He’s smart, he’s aggressive with the football which I love,” Daboll said, “He’s been excellent this spring. Seems impressed with how he’s picked up and processed everything we’ve thrown at him.”

Jaxson Dart has been "excellent" in the Giants' spring program, says Brian Daboll: "He's smart, he's aggressive with the football – which I like…he's progressed since he's been here" pic.twitter.com/mMcZe7ndOK — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 17, 2025

Dart’s journey to this moment is remarkable for its pace and poise.

He transferred to Ole Miss from USC, then shattered almost every passing record in program history, including most career passing yards (10,617), total offense (12,115 yards), and passing efficiency (162.8).

Under Lane Kiffin, Dart matured into an aggressive, risk-taking signal caller, leading the nation with 37 completions of 20-plus yards and tossing 17 touchdowns to just four interceptions on deep throws.

Yet when asked about his game, Dart is quick to point out areas for growth.

“That’s definitely something I need to continue to learn,” Dart said. “This practice setting is a great time for me to do it. Obviously you make mistakes, you do some really good things and you get to go back and watch the tape to pick up the things that you need to improve on.”

The Giants’ quarterback situation is as complex as any in the league.

The room features a former No. 1 overall pick, a Super Bowl champion, and a previous returning starter.Dart acknowledges the value of being the “young sponge” in such an environment.

Jaxson Dart's goal during the Giants' offseason program? Be the last person to leave the facility pic.twitter.com/pQqphZ8WiR — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 18, 2025

“Anytime that I see them after practices sitting in the meeting room, I try to just sit down and listen,” Dart said. “Then if I have questions on the field, I got three great guys to talk to and ask for advice from. I don’t have any pride about myself going over to ask questions and I know I definitely don’t know everything.”

Those who watched Dart in minicamp have already seen flashes of the same fearlessness that defined his college days. On the final rep of a recent minicamp, he fired a touchdown pass deep down the right sideline, punctuating a 7-of-8 passing performance that had onlookers buzzing.

His quick release, arm strength, and ability to process information have drawn praise from NFL scouts and analysts alike.

“Jaxson Dart has a good physical skill set to be an effective starting quarterback,” Bleacher Report’s draft analysis said. “His ability to change up the speeds of his passes and his natural feel for the pocket are rare for a rookie.”

Jaxson Dart feels that he has made "tremendous strides" since being drafted by the Giants and practicing with the team in OTAs and minicamp He wants to "take it to the next level" this summer before training camp pic.twitter.com/L1uMLxf8cg — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 18, 2025

Dart’s most important asset might be his mindset.

“I’m just trying to be the most coachable player that I can,” he told Giants.com. “I want to play well in the offense. I want to be able to manage it and operate it at the highest level. I know for me to do that I’m going to have to put in all that I can.”

He is process-driven, rarely distracted by the pressure of immediate results.

“I’m a process-driven person, so I’m just taking it day-by-day, rep-by-rep,” Dart said, echoing what is often heard from NFL veterans..

This approach has not gone unnoticed by the Giants’ coaching staff. Brian Daboll, who has shepherded quarterbacks through ups and downs in Buffalo and New England, sees something special in Dart.

“He’s not just talented, he’s teachable,” Daboll said. “He takes feedback well and wants to get better every day.”

The Giants’ investment in Dart is as much about character as it is about arm talent and athleticism.

Making the transition to the NFL, Dart is acutely aware of the heightened speed and complexity of the pro game.

“Probably the biggest [adjustment] is just the qualities and just overall athleticism on the other side of the ball,” he said, acknowledging the learning curve that every college quarterback faces when stepping up to the highest level.

Still, Dart’s willingness to embrace mistakes as teaching moments.

“Have a lot of humility in your mistakes, being able to say ‘no, I was wrong in this’ and ‘I was wrong in that’” signals a maturity that belies his age.

Dart’s arrival in New York coincides with a period of rebuilding for the Giants, a team in search of stability at football’s most important position.

The preseason will offer him plenty of reps under center, as the Giants prepare to face the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, and New England Patriots.

Each snap will be another opportunity to prove that he belongs at this level, another test of the work ethic and humility that have defined his rise.

NFL analysts are watching Dart’s development with keen interest. Pro Football Focus notes he has one of the best two-year grading profiles of any quarterback prospect in recent memory, particularly in play-action and off-script scenarios.

His draft scouting report underscores his “good makeup and intangibles,” as well as his quick decision-making and ability to fit the ball into tight windows.

For Giants fans, the hope is that Dart’s blend of humility, aggression, and adaptability will translate into long-term success.

The franchise’s history is rich with quarterbacks who have risen to the occasion with names like Eli Manning and Phil Simms looming large in the franchise’s lore. Dart, for his part, is focused on the present and the work ahead.

“I have a vision and a goal for myself and that goes far beyond just starting here and being in the NFL,” he said. “I want to put as much as I can into this.”

As the Giants approach training camp, Dart’s story is still being written.

But if his early days in East Rutherford are any indication, this rookie quarterback is determined to make his mark not just with big throws, but with the kind of humility and diligence that can transform a team’s future.

For the New York Giants and their fans, Jaxson Dart represents hope—a reminder that sometimes, the best way forward is to keep the main thing the main thing.