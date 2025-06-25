Ford Center’s Fiddler on the Roof celebrates community, tradition, and talent

To purchase tickets to Fiddler on the Roof, visit the University of Mississippi Box Office.

A Stage Shared by Many

In Oxford, Mississippi, the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts has once again become a space for connection and creativity. With its summer production (June 27 & 28) of Fiddler on the Roof, the center is doing far more than putting on a show. It is rekindling a tradition that brings families, neighbors, and generations together under one spotlight.

Directed by John Davenport, with a cast of 46 community members and many more behind the scenes, this production has captured the spirit of what community theater can be when done with heart and intention. From laughter to tears, old traditions to new interpretations, Fiddler is striking a chord with Oxford’s audiences and artists alike.

“We are in a place where we all could use a little Fiddler,” Davenport said. “A little something of the lessons that are taught out of this show, and just a reminder of what brought us here.”

A Vision Revived

The production is part of a growing tradition, launched in 2023 by Ford Center Director Julia Aubrey. After the Oxford Shakespeare Festival ended in 2013, Aubrey noticed a cultural gap that needed filling. “People kept asking, ‘Why aren’t you doing something in the summer?’” she recalled.

In 2021, she rallied her artistic team and approached longtime patron Nancye Starnes with a vision. “With their support, I took the idea to Nancye to see if she would help seed this initiative,” Aubrey said. “Fortunately, she embraced the idea and contributed funding for a three-year period.”

That initial support made The Music Man possible in 2023, followed by Oklahoma in 2024. When Starnes attended the opening night of Oklahoma, she was so impressed that she committed to fund another three years. That same night, she was honored with the Ford Center’s Concerto Award for her dedication to the arts and the community.

Rethinking the Familiar

Director John Davenport approached Fiddler on the Roof not just with admiration but with a sense of responsibility. “It’s my absolute favorite musical,” he said. “Every time I return to it, something new resonates with me.”

Davenport made a deliberate choice to cast the family younger than is typical in most productions. “We are straying away from what I would consider the stereotypical casting,” he explained. “The characters are being played by people close to their actual ages, which adds emotional authenticity.”

Even the symbolic elements of the story have been given fresh life. “The Fiddler is a metaphor for what we hold true, our guidance of morals, our guidance of faith,” Davenport said. His staging physically separates the real from the symbolic, inviting the audience to consider both what is seen and what is felt.

A Father Steps into Tevye’s Shoes

Joe Jackson, who plays Tevye, brings a deeply personal lens to the role. “Tevye is a father of five daughters. I’m a father of two teenage sons,” he said. “But I connect with that love for your child. Tevye is challenged with breaking traditions for the love of his daughters, and I’ve had to question how I respond to things out of love for my own kids.”

Joe also reflected on Tevye’s relationship with his wife, Golde. “They have this really complicated relationship that comes off as comedic, but it’s rooted in 25 years of life together,” he said. “They sing ‘Do You Love Me?’ and realize they’ve never actually asked that question.”

He finds parallels in his own marriage. “We don’t always agree, and we have our struggles. But like Tevye and Golde, we use humor to reconnect and make our relationship stronger.”

The emotional scope of the role has been challenging. “It’s a marathon. Not just the lines, but the journey Tevye goes through,” he said. Yet for Joe, the most rewarding part has been sharing the experience with his family. “Watching my son Owen return to theater and be in this show with Amy and me, it’s been amazing.”

Looking around during rehearsal, Joe sees the impact of the program. “It speaks volumes to what Julia Aubrey has created,” he said. “Families on stage together, sharing something meaningful. It’s more than theater. It’s opportunity.”

As for why the show continues to resonate worldwide, Joe believes its universality is key. “This story connects across cultures,” he said. “People being forced out, not accepted, struggling to love within tradition. That’s why it’s still performed every day somewhere in the world.”

He recalled a story from a documentary about the musical. “There was a Japanese company doing the show, and someone asked, ‘How does this resonate with American audiences?’ because it felt so Japanese to them,” Joe said. “That’s the power of the writing. Everyone sees themselves in it.”

Music as Message

Brad Light, the show’s assistant musical director, has found similar emotional resonance in the music. He highlights Sabbath Prayer and Sunrise, Sunset as two moments where the musical becomes especially moving. “So much of this music is punchy and energetic,” he said. “But those two songs are smooth, melancholy, and beautiful.”

Brad enjoys the teaching process, helping singers move from reading notes to understanding their role in the story. “It’s fun being the traffic director,” he said. “I point them to things like, ‘Listen to the trombone here, it gives you your pitch,’ and watch them grow into their roles.”

Even though he no longer lives in Oxford, Brad returns each year for the summer musical. “It feels like coming home,” he said. “The people, the friendships, the memories, it’s not even a question. If they want us back, we’re coming.”

Alumni, Neighbors, and Newcomers

The cast includes more than just actors. There are doctors, IT professionals, university alumni, children, and teachers, many of whom have worked with Aubrey before or were students in her opera or theater programs.

“These are people I’ve educated, or whose children I’ve educated,” Aubrey said. “They come back because they love the experience. It’s a way for them to reconnect with their roots and their community.”

The productions have become a summer tradition. “Some of these individuals hadn’t worked together in years,” she said. “Now they’re on stage again, bringing their families, reconnecting through something meaningful.”

A Community Collaboration

At its heart, the Ford Center’s summer musical is not just about art. It is about unity. “The most important aspect of this project is community,” Aubrey said. “It brings together people from different occupations, ages, and backgrounds in a way that only the arts can.”

That is visible in the cast. Whole families perform together. Old friends reunite. Newcomers are welcomed by veterans. “It’s amazing to see how much talent there is in Oxford,” Aubrey said. “This project gives that talent a platform.”

Looking Toward the Next Curtain

With Nancye Starnes’ continued support, the Ford Center is planning ahead for future summers. Aubrey is committed to choosing musicals that are both beloved and manageable. “We’re looking at shows from the Golden Age,” she said. “They’re not touring as much anymore, they’re family-friendly, and they allow us to highlight the strengths of this community.”

Even as Fiddler takes its final bow, the conversations about next year have already begun. And if the past three productions are any indication, the future of Oxford’s community theater is bright, full of harmony, and deeply rooted in connection.

FAQ

1. What makes Fiddler on the Roof a good fit for community theater?

Its themes of tradition, love, and change connect across generations. The story provides opportunities for performers of all ages and backgrounds to participate.

2. How can someone audition for a Ford Center summer production?

Auditions are announced in early spring through the Ford Center’s website and local media. Students, alumni, and community members are encouraged to audition.

3. Who funds these productions?

Nancye Starnes is the program’s primary supporter, ensuring professional production values and opportunities for community participation.

4. What roles do university alumni play?

Many alumni return to perform, direct, or provide technical support. Their presence strengthens the community bond and enriches each show with experience and mentorship.

5. What’s next for the Ford Center summer musical program?

Future productions will likely continue to draw from the Golden Age of musicals, stories that are timeless, family-friendly, and deeply musical.

