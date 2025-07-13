Dart opens up about his time with Rebels, confidence in Simmons

OXFORD, Miss. — New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart returned to the town that made him a college football star this weekend for a youth football camp.

He met with media to discuss his time at Ole Miss and how his decision to transfer from USC made all the difference in the world for his development.

“This was the best decision I made to come here,” Dart said Friday afternoon. “From a coaching standpoint, being able to be developed. My coaches in the NFL definitely praise my development of being able to understand schemes and whatnot from playing in this offense and playing with the coaching staff that I did.”

Dart was prolific during his time as a Rebel, rewriting the record books as one of the school’s best dual threat quarterbacks to come through the program.

The 6-foot-2, 215 pound passer completed 735-of-1,118 passes for a program record 10,617 yards and 72 touchdowns in 39 career games. He also tacked on another 1,498 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground which made him as dynamic as any quarterback to play under coach Lane Kiffin.

“It was a huge advantage and I don’t think people really talk about it enough, especially guys coming out of high school,” Dart said. “Just how NFL ready this offense is and how much is on the quarterback’s plat. That’s definitely been a huge help.”

Dart’s time in Oxford holds such a stronghold on his heart that he plans to purchase a home in the town that helped him achieve his NFL dreams.

“Oxford was a special place to me,” Dart said. “This is like a second home for me. I told my mom on the plane flight last night just how excited I was to be back here.”

Kiffin has been instrumental in producing high octane offense, but has only sent four quarterbacks to the league in his time as head coach.

Notable quarterbacks he has sent to the league include Tennessee’s Jonathan Crompton (2009, fifth round), USC’ Matt Barkley (2013, fourth round) and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral (2022, third round).

There will be growing pains moving on from Dart, but new starting quarterback Austin Simmons was given a vote of confidence boost from his mentor.

“I’m really excited for the guys next year. Austin [Simmons] is going to kill it,” Dart said. “He was my guy and just the conversations we’ve had, even since I’ve left. Him calling me and asking for advice. Me checking up on him, seeing how he’s doing. I’m excited for this squad. I’ve seen a lot of the pieces come from the portal and they’re going to be super explosive and pick up where we left off.”

In limited duty as a redshirt freshman, Simmons completed 19-of-32 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 180 pound quarterback has been patient during his time in Oxford and has earned the right to lead the Rebels’ offense.

While Dart receives good advice from his former college coach, he continues to keep that competitive edge as a college quarterback which suits him well for his professional career in the bright lights of New York City.

“Coach Kiffin has given me a little bit [of advice] — just be myself and stay competitive,” Dart added. “I’m a little too busy whooping him in pickleball. I did that earlier today and he’s a little sad about that. But he’s great and always someone I can lean on.”